Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 13, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces three abstracts supporting the potential of the Company’s K-NK cell therapy program to treat relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R ML) have been accepted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting taking place May 29 – 31, 2020.

The ASCO abstracts are now available at https://meetings.asco.org/am/virtual-format. Details of the presentations are as follows:

· Abstract #3025 has been accepted as a poster and presents clinical data of a subset of R/R AML patients with CNS disease treated with FC21-NK cells in a phase I/II study (NCT02809092).

Abstract Details

Title: CD56bright/CD16bright NK-cell adoptive immunotherapy in patients with concurrent CNS disease and relapsed or refractory (R/R) AML.

Presenter: Lucia Silla

Session title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

· Abstract #TPS7562 is a ‘trials in progress’ poster summarizing how off-the-shelf FC21-NK is investigated to treat R/R AML and MDS patients (NCT04220684). This study is sponsored by Ohio State University and supported by Kiadis.

Abstract Details

Title: A Phase I Clinical Trial Testing the Safety of IL-21-Expanded, Off-the-Shelf, Natural Killer Cells for Relapse/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Presenter: Sumi Vasu

Session title: Trials in Progress poster #335

· Abstract e15018 was accepted for publication only and contains pre-clinical data that show CD38 knock-out of FC21-NK cells limits NK cell fratricide and enhances the overall activity against Multiple Myeloma cells in presence of an anti-CD38 antibody.

Abstract Details

Title: Impact of CD38 Knockout in NK Cells on Daratumumab-mediated Cytotoxicity and Cellular Metabolism.

Presenter: Yuya Nagai

Session title: Online publication only available on May 13, 2020, 5:00 p.m. ET

About Kiadis Pharma’s K-NK-Cell Therapies

Kiadis Pharma’s NK-cell programs consist of off-the-shelf and haplo donor cell therapy products for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors as adjunctive and stand-alone therapies.

The Company’s NK-cell PM21 particle technology enables improved ex vivo expansion and activation of anti-cancer cytotoxic NK-cells supporting multiple high-dose infusions. Kiadis Pharma’s proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform is based on NK-cells from unique universal donors. The Kiadis Pharma off-the-shelf K-NK platform can make NK-cell therapy product rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a potentially wide range of indications.

Kiadis Pharma is clinically developing K-NK003 for the treatment of relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The Company is also developing K-NK002, which is administered as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic on top of HSCT and provides functional, mature and potent NK-cells from a haploidentical family member. In addition, the Company has pre-clinical programs evaluating NK-cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

About Kiadis Pharma

Founded in 1997, Kiadis Pharma is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis Pharma is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis Pharma is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

