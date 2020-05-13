Amsterdam, 13 mei 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (‘Kiadis Pharma’ of de ‘Onderneming’) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS), gaat drie presentatie houden op de (dit jaar virtuele) bijeenkomst van de American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), van 29 mei tot 31 mei 2 2020. De drie presentaties zijn gericht op het potentieel van het KNK-celtherapieprogramma voor de behandeling van terugkerende acute myeloïde leukemie (R/R ML).

De volledige ASCO presentaties zijn beschikbaar op www.asco.org. Hier volgen nadere gegevens van de presentaties:

· Abstract 3025 is geaccepteerd als posterpresentatie en toont de klinische gegevens van een subset van R/R AML-patiënten met CNS-ziekte, die behandeld zijn met FC21-NK cellen in een fase I/II-studie (NCT02809092).

Details van de presentatie

Titel: ‘CD56bright/CD16bright NK-cell adoptive immunotherapy in patients with concurrent CNS disease and relapsed or refractory (R/R) AML’ (CD56bright/CD16bright NK-cel adoptie-immunotherapie bij patiënten met een gelijktijdige CNS-aandoening en teruggekeerd of refractair (R/R) AML).

Presentator: Lucia Silla

Sessietitel: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy (Ontwikkelingstherapie - Immunotherapie)

· Abstract TPS7562 is een posterpresentatie in de categorie ‘lopende studies’ waarin wordt samengevat hoe gebruiksklare FC21-NK wordt onderzocht voor de behandeling van R/R AML- en MDS-patiënten (NCT04220684). Deze studie wordt uitgevoerd door Ohio State University en ondersteund door Kiadis.

Details van de presentatie

Titel: ‘A Phase I Clinical Trial Testing the Safety of IL-21-Expanded, Off-the-Shelf, Natural Killer Cells for Relapse/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia’ (Een fase I-klinische studie naar de veiligheid van IL-21-expansie, gebruiksklare, natural killer-cellen voor teruggekeerde of refractair acute myeloïde leukemie).

Presentator: Sumi Vasu

Sessietitel: Trials in Progress poster #335 (Lopende studies posterpresentatie 335)

· Abstract #e15018 werd geaccepteerd voor publicatie en bevat preklinische gegevens die tonen dat een CD38 knock-out van FC21-NK-cellen de NK cel fratricide beperkt en de algemene activiteit tegen Multipel Myeloom cellen in aanwezigheid van een anti-CD38 antilichaam verbetert.

Details van de presentatie

Titel: ‘Impact of CD38 Knockout in NK Cells on Daratumumab-mediated Cytotoxicity and Cellular Metabolism’ (Impact van CD38-knockout in NK-cellen op met Daratumumab gemedieerde cytotoxiciteit en cellulair metabolisme).

Presentator: Yuya Nagai

Sessietitel: Online publicatie beschikbaar op 13 mei 2020, 17:00 EST

Over de K-NK-celtherapie van Kiadis Pharma

Het K-NK-platform van Kiadis Pharma is ontworpen om krachtige NK-cellen te leveren om patiënten te kunnen helpen zonder dat genetische manipulatie nodig is. De programma's van Kiadis Pharma bestaan uit direct beschikbare en voor elke patiënt apart gemaakte donor-NK-celtherapieproducten voor de behandeling van hematologische en solide tumoren als aanvullende en zelfstandige therapieën.

De PM21-deeltjestechnologie maakt verbeterde ex vivo-expansie en activering van cytotoxische NK-cellen mogelijk, waardoor meerdere infusies met hoge doses kunnen worden toegediend. Het eigen platform voor direct beschikbare NK-cellen van Kiadis Pharma is gebaseerd op NK-cellen van unieke, universele donoren en maakt het mogelijk om NK-celtherapieproducten snel en goedkoop beschikbaar te maken voor een brede patiëntpopulatie in een groot aantal indicaties.

Kiadis Pharma ontwikkelt K-NK002 als een aanvullende immunotherapie naast HSCT, en K-NK003 voor de behandeling van terugkerende of refractaire acute myeloïde leukemie. Daarnaast heeft Kiadis Pharma preklinische programma's waarin NK-celtherapie voor de behandeling van solide tumoren wordt geëvalueerd.

Over Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma is opgericht in 1997 en ontwikkeld zich tot een volledig geïntegreerd biofarmaceutisch bedrijf dat zich richt op de ontwikkeling van innovatieve therapieën voor patiënten met levensbedreigende ziekten. Het hoofdkantoor is gevestigd in Amsterdam, en Kiadis Pharma is tevens actief in de Verenigde Staten. Het bedrijf heeft een revolutionaire benadering, waarbij de natuurlijke kracht van de mens en ons collectieve immuunsysteem benut worden.

Kiadis Pharma is sinds 2 juli 2015 onder het symbool KDS genoteerd aan de beurzen van Euronext Amsterdam en Euronext Brussels. Meer informatie vindt u op www.kiadis.com.

