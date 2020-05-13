SEATTLE, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEngine Precision Medicine , a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived tumor-based organoids, today announced that data from a retrospective study summarizing the predictive value of the PARIS® test will be presented virtually as a poster session (abstract number 3630) at the 2020 ASCO Annual Meeting, to be held May 29 – 31, 2020.



The PARIS® test is CLIA certified to provide an actionable report to oncologists as a tool for therapeutic decisions, ranking sensitivity to targeted, endocrine and chemotherapy agents. This poster presentation will summarize the strong correlation between genomics, retrospective treatment outcomes and PARIS® test drug sensitivity results based on a retrospective analysis of 240 patients, mostly in the metastatic solid tumor setting.

The PARIS® test is based on the capability to propagate patient-specific cancer tissue as organoids ex vivo and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Organoids are cancer-derived cells grown in 3D outside the body, which maintain the functionality of the original tumor as well as its genomic characteristics.

Details related to the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Predictive value of a CLIA-approved organoid based drug sensitivity test

Lead Author: Astrid Margossian, MD, PhD

Senior Author: Carla Grandori, MD, PhD

Abstract Number: 3630

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

About SEngine Precision Medicine

SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived organoids grown ex-vivo utilizing patient specific tumor cells. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of R&D in diagnostics and drug discovery. The Company is commercializing the PARIS® test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with organoids, robotics, and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA certified PARIS® test generates predictive drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical / pharma companies leveraging its precision oncology platform.

