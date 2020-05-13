GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided a business update.
“Throughout 2020 we have put significant effort into developing our pipeline; from advancing our vaccine candidates, AdCOVID and Nasoshield, to IND enabling studies and manufacturing for ALT-801 and HepTcell,” said Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Based on our progress, we are poised for a data-rich year, with the expected initiation of NasoShield, ALT-801 and AdCOVID clinical trials.”
Recent Highlights
|WHO Preferred Attribute (TPP)1
|AdCOVID Expected Attribute
(based on NasoVAX data)
|Single dose
|Seroprotection with single dose administration
|Rapid onset of protection
|Strong serological response at 2 weeks
|Immunity lasting at least 1 year
|Serological response unchanged at 400 days
|Non-injected
|Intranasal administration
|Temperature stability
|At least 3 months at 25oC in a liquid formulation
|Ability to provide at low cost
|High yield, scalable manufacturing process
|1https://www.who.int/blueprint/priority-diseases/key-action/WHO_Target_Product_Profiles_for_COVID-19_web.pdf
|It is expected that the studies at UAB will confirm the broad and robust immune response of the vaccine technology and identify the best vaccine candidate for clinical development. The Company is finalizing manufacturing plans, and intends to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID in Q4 of this year.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
Conference Call Information
Altimmune will host a conference call to discuss the company’s first quarter results and other business information.
|Date:
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|855-327-6837
|International:
|631-891-4304
|Conference ID:
|10009533
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139687
Following the conclusion of the call, the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.altimmune.com. The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies and vaccines. Our diverse pipeline of product candidates includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™, NasoShield™ and AdCOVIDTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, clinical trials and results of operations, the timing of key milestones for our clinical assets, the development of our AdCOVID vaccine product candidate and initiation of animal testing in Q2 2020 and a Phase 1 clinical study in Q4 2020 for AdCOVID, the filing of the IND for ALT-801 in 2020, the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study in Q4 2020 and receipt of data from this clinical study in 2021, the initiation of a NasoShield Phase 1b clinical study in June 2020 and receipt of data from this clinical study November 2020, the filing of the IND for HepTcell in 2020, and the prospects for regulatory approval, commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Altimmune, Inc. (the “Company”) may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: potential impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, the reliability of the results of the studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company’s product candidates; funding delays, reductions in or elimination of U.S. government funding and/or non-renewal of expiring funding under the Company’s agreement with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), or the Company’s contract with the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”); the Company’s ability to satisfy certain technical milestones under the Company’s contracts with BARDA and NIAID that would entitle the Company to receive additional funding over the period of the agreement; the preservation of the Company’s net operating loss carryforwards; delays caused by third parties challenging government contracts awarded to the Company; the receipt of future potential payments under government contracts or grants; the Company’s ability to identify potential future government contracts or grant awards; the Company’s ability to obtain potential regulatory approvals on the timelines anticipated, or at all; the Company’s ability to obtain additional patents or extend existing patents on the timelines anticipated, or at all; the Company’s ability to identify and consummate potential future strategic partnerships or business combinations; the Company’s ability to expand its pipeline of products and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials, and the Company’s ability to commercialize its products; the Company’s anticipated financial or operational results; the Company’s ability to obtain additional capital resources; unforeseen safety and efficacy issues; breaches of data privacy, or disruptions in the Company’s information technology systems; and the Company’s ability to continue to satisfy the listing requirements of the NASDAQ Global Market. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.
|ALTIMMUNE, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,275,214
|$
|8,962,686
|Restricted cash
|34,174
|34,174
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|11,309,388
|8,996,860
|Short-term investments
|21,644,214
|28,277,386
|Accounts receivable
|1,994,736
|1,021,179
|Tax refund receivable
|3,989,728
|629,096
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|698,905
|470,228
|Total current assets
|39,636,971
|39,394,749
|Property and equipment, net
|1,062,834
|1,104,208
|Right of use asset
|680,826
|698,321
|Intangible assets, net
|12,737,735
|12,732,195
|Other assets
|114,764
|128,547
|Total assets
|$
|54,233,130
|$
|54,058,020
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|929,629
|$
|18,232
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|5,115,694
|3,904,767
|Total current liabilities
|6,045,323
|3,922,999
|Contingent consideration
|4,500,000
|2,750,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,791,190
|1,864,875
|Total liabilities
|12,336,513
|8,537,874
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
15,359,644 and 15,312,381 shares issued; 15,359,502 and
15,312,167 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December
31, 2019, respectively
|1,514
|1,508
|Additional paid-in capital
|188,209,465
|187,914,916
|Accumulated deficit
|(141,261,771
|)
|(137,376,122
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(5,052,591
|)
|(5,020,156
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|41,896,617
|45,520,146
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|54,233,130
|$
|54,058,020
|ALTIMMUNE, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|2,212,694
|$
|2,955,592
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|7,187,531
|3,217,671
|General and administrative
|2,331,917
|2,066,482
|Total operating expenses
|9,519,448
|5,284,153
|Loss from operations
|(7,306,754
|)
|(2,328,561
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(1,885
|)
|(740
|)
|Interest income
|151,569
|185,246
|Other income, net
|25,542
|46,749
|Total other income, net
|175,226
|231,255
|Net loss before income tax benefit
|(7,131,528
|)
|(2,097,306
|)
|Income tax benefit
|3,245,879
|—
|Net loss
|(3,885,649
|)
|(2,097,306
|)
|Other comprehensive loss – unrealized loss on investments
|(32,435
|)
|—
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,918,084
|)
|$
|(2,097,306
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,885,649
|)
|$
|(2,097,306
|)
|Deemed dividends
|—
|(452,925
|)
|Net loss attributed to common stockholders
|$
|(3,885,649
|)
|$
|(2,550,231
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|15,110,585
|9,489,765
|Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
