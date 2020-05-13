SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® therapeutic technology platform, today announced further details of oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program taking place from May 29 - May 31, 2020.



Presentation titles, presenters and timing are listed below with all abstracts available at the ASCO20 Meeting Library .

CytomX’s ASCO20 clinical presentations for CX-072 (Abstract 3005), CX-2009 (Abstract 526) as well as CX-2029 (Abstract 3502), developed in partnership with AbbVie, will have data cutoff dates of approximately five months later than the abstract data cutoff. All presentations will be available on Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00 am EDT.

“Our upcoming presentations at ASCO highlight the broad progress that has been made across our clinical stage portfolio and the potential of our Probody platform,” said Alison L. Hannah, M.D., chief medical officer of CytomX Therapeutics. “We look forward to sharing this comprehensive update that includes the first clinical data for CX-2029, a first in class Probody Drug Conjugate targeting CD71, as well as new data to support CX-2009 moving into later stage trials in breast cancer. These and other programs in our pipeline, including CX-072, a Probody checkpoint inhibitor and BMS-986249, the anti-CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb have the potential to deliver meaningful advances for patients with cancer.”

Abstract 3502

CX-2029, a PROBODY Drug Conjugate Targeting CD71 (Transferrin Receptor): Results from a First-in-Human Study (PROCLAIM-CX-2029) in Patients (Pts) With Advanced Cancer

Presenter: Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, Nashville

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00 am EDT

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Abstract 526 Poster 18

CX-2009, A CD166-Directed PROBODY Drug Conjugate (PDC): Results From the First-in-Human Study in Patients With Advanced Cancer Including Breast Cancer

Presenter: Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph. D., START Madrid – CIOCC, Madrid, Spain

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00 am EDT

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract 3599 Poster 329

Preliminary Clinical Pharmacokinetics and Dose-Response to Support a Phase 2 Dose Selection for CX-2009: A Masked PROBODY Drug Conjugate to CD166

Presenter: Mark Stroh, Ph.D., CytomX Therapeutics

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00 am EDT

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract 3005

PROCLAIM-CX-072: Analysis of Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors Receiving Long-Term Treatment With CX-072, a PD-L1 PROBODY Therapeutic, as a Single Agent or in Combination With Ipilimumab

Presenter: Fiona C. Thistlethwaite, MB, MChir, Ph.D, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, University of Manchester, United Kingdom

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00 am EDT

Session Type: Oral Presentation



Abstract 3108 Poster 172

Evidence of Intratumoral Localization, Activation, and Immunomodulatory Effect of CX-072, a PROBODY Therapeutic Targeting PD-L1, in a Phase 1/2 Trial

Presenter: Susan K. Lyman, CytomX Therapeutics

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00 am EDT

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract 3602 Poster 332

Preliminary Population Pharmacokinetics Supports Phase 2 Dose Selection for Masked Anti–PD-L1 Antibody CX-072

Presenter: Mark Stroh, Ph.D., CytomX Therapeutics

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00 am EDT

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract 3058 Poster 122

Anti–CTLA-4 probody BMS-986249 Alone or in Combination with Nivolumab in Patients with Advanced Cancers: Initial Phase 1 Results

Presenter: Martin Gutierrez, M.D. Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, New Jersey

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00 am EDT

Session Type: Poster Presentation

