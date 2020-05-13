New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Forensics Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893116/?utm_source=GNW





- Although most forensics have been oriented toward the desktops, laptops, and the associated media, including the hard drive, floppy disk, and optical discs, other forms of digital forensics, such as mobile phones and other handheld devices are increasingly becoming popular for digital curation and preservation.

- The adoption of digital forensic is growing, owing to the advancements in traditional crime lab infrastructure, increasing penetration in corporate sectors, and the rise in cyber attacks and crimes. For instance, according to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (ICC) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in 2019, 16,503 cases of online identity theft were reported to the IC3.

- The emergence of computing shaped by the IoT and the rapid increase in the number of mobiles, computers, and other electronic devices across the globe is contributing to the demand for digital forensics.

- Financials-related crimes, including insurance fraud, investment fraud, robbery, forgery, identity theft. According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2019, about 271,823 identity theft complaints filed were due to credit card fraud in the United States. According to the Gemalto, during the H12018, the global data breaches pertaining to identity theft were 609.

- Digital forensics comprises mobile forensics, network forensics, computer forensics, and other types. Network forensics solutions can be used to identify traffic patterns that look malicious, DDoS vectors, attempted breaches, and malware. For instance, according to Akamai Technologies, the United States has the highest share of DDoS attacks, i.e., 30% between November 2018-April 2018.

- The outbreak of Covid-19 will boost the digital forensics market as it helps to tackle increased fraudlant activities. Europe is witnessing an increase in cybersecurity measures regarding the outbreak of COVID-19.

- Vendors in the market are also announcing solutions for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in 2019, MSAB announced how its technology could be used to assist first responders, law enforcement, public health officials, and others involved in controlling the current coronavirus pandemic by using mobile phone data to identify where individuals have been, whom they have been in contact with, and their timeline of activity, along with other key information that might be needed.

- However, factors, such as lack of specialized skills, usage of proprietary operating systems, and high level of encryption in new mobile applications may hinder the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends

Network Forensics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



- Even though wireless communication systems are good in providing mobile internet access to the user, it is still vulnerable and easily exposed to the interception along the way of data transmission. Network forensics involves capturing, recording, and analyzing of network packets to determine the source of network security attacks.

- The security mechanisms, like Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) and WiFi Protected Access (WAP), are not sufficiently capable of providing guaranteed security in wireless communication. Hence, network forensics is increasing demand in several organizations.

- Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) is being incorporated to perform forensics when an organization is infected with ransomware or another type of network intrusion. More recently, there has been a trend in Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups attempting to hack into industrial control systems (ICS).

- Many companies are implementing SaaS backups that come with an intrusion detection system that safeguards critical data from malicious attacks, whether its external or internal. For instance, in 2020, Attivo Networks announced the availability of its ADSecure solution for Google Cloud’s Managed Service for Microsoft Active Directory (AD). The Google Cloud team has reviewed the Attivo solution that operates and reduces the risk of attack escalation for organizations running Active Directory with Google’s managed service.



North America to Account for Largest Market Share



- The US financial system has been a target for foreign cyber adversaries for a considerable period. Based on this phenomenon, the US government imposed a law for the private sector to have a dedicated cyber protection team (CPT) sector to provide surge capacity in the event of an ongoing cyberattack in the form of advanced analysis and network and endpoint forensics.

- US banks, such as the Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo have faced cyberattacks that eventually led to exposed data of consumers. It was considered to be a result of weaknesses in the firms’ networks. These banks were recommended by the federal officials to monitor their network activities. Such government impositions, therefore, drive the demand for digital forensics solutions in the region.

- Moreover, North America houses the major players of the digital forensics market like IBM, Cisco, FireEye which offer other enterprise applications, such as LogRhythm, Guidance Software, Access Data, Paraben that specialize in forensic solutions. For instance, Paraben’s Device Seizure has an established reputation in handheld forensics.

- Xpera Risk Mitigation and Investigation, which is Canada’s largest national provider of investigations and risk solutions, recently announced a powerful new digital evidence tool with capabilities not offered anywhere in the Canadian private risk management market.



Competitive Landscape

The digital forensics market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of major players. Being a technology driven market, the vendors are involved in releasing new features on their products frequently. Major players include IBM Corporation, Binary Intelligence LLC, Guidance Software Inc., among others.



- March 2020 - AccessData Group announced the latest release of Quin-C. The new version delivers prebuilt workflow options for both legal reviewers and forensic investigators, important mobile data processing, review and analysis capabilities, and improved viewer technology.

- December 2019 - FireEye Inc. introduced FireEye Cyber Physical Threat Intelligence. The new subscription provides context, data, and actionable analysis on threats to cyber physical systems, including operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), Internet of Things (IoT), and other equipment used to manage interconnected physical processes.



