ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) will release first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results of its operations.



Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com . A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) through Sunday, May 31, 2020. The number to access the telephone playback is 888-203-1112 (access code: 4738831).

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.

Safe Harbor

This conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company's future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon by investors as a prediction of actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes or declines in consumer discretionary spending, including those caused by the impact of COVID-19; the duration of our store closings due to COVID-19; risks relating to private brands and new retail concepts; the amount devoted to strategic investments and the timing and success of those investments; inventory turn; changes in the competitive market and competition amongst retailers, including an increase in promotional activity; changes in consumer demand or shopping patterns and the ability to identify new trends and have the right trending products in stores and online; changes in existing tax, labor, foreign trade and other laws and regulations, including those imposing new taxes, surcharges, or tariffs; supply chain or manufacturing disruptions, including those caused by extreme weather, natural disasters, COVID-19, and other public health concerns; limitations on the availability of attractive retail store sites; unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential customer information; website downtime, disruptions or other problems with the eCommerce platform, deficiencies in design or implementation, or platform enhancements; disruptions or other problems with information systems; factors affecting vendors, including supply chain and currency risks; and talent needs. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's actual results, see the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 6, 2020 and its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 5, 2020. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

