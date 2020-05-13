SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced leadership changes within its innovative payment facilitation division.



Louis Hoch, Usio’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very pleased to announce, Mr. Greg Carter has joined our company and will lead our Payment Facilitation business line. He will serve as the company’s Senior Vice President of Payment Facilitation. PayFac is an innovative, high tech, fast growing business line for our company and we believe Greg will help take that division to a new level of success by leveraging his many years of senior executive experience in a high volume transaction environments.”

Mr. Hoch continued, “We are very grateful to Mr. Vaden Landers for his service to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Greg Carter, 56, has served in numerous senior management assignments within the telecommunications, billing and settlement, and retail industries. Notably, Greg was the Chief Executive Officer for BSG Clearing Solutions, with revenues in excess of $145 million dollars, and a publicly-held (London Stock Exchange: AIM and was previously traded on NASDAQ) settlement and clearing house. Other assignments include senior-level sales and marketing roles at MCI/Telecom*USA, US Long Distance, Qwest and nii Communications. Greg is a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Mr. Carter will be participating in the company’s earnings conference call tomorrow.



About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:



Joe Hassett, Investor Relations

joeh@gregoryfca.com

610-228-2110



