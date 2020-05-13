New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperspectral Imaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877805/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the period of 2020-2025. Hyperspectral imaging is the combination of digital imaging and spectroscopy, which enhances the sensitivity and ability to distinguish over the conventional imaging and detection methods.



- Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) is a powerful technology that adds a new dimension to optical imaging. HSI has been used for more than a decade now. However, until 2015, it was still relatively unknown compared to other imaging technologies, such as infrared, multispectral, and LiDAR.

- One major application of HSI is in food surface inspection (reflectance imaging is used on various products to check for bruises and other damages) to maintain the quality and safety of food products. Hyperspectral imaging can analyze the chemical composition of food products for ripeness, grading, contamination, and disease conditions. Thus, by implementing hyperspectral imaging, the users can benefit from a significant financial return by means of an increased throughput and yield of the processing centers.

- It is also widely used in military surveillance to monitor potential targets for avoiding major calamities.For instance, in 2019, National Reconnaissance Office, an agency of the United States Department of Defense, awarded its hyperspectral imaging study contract to HySpecIQ. As per the National Reconnaissance Office, HySpecIQ is developing new hyperspectral imaging capabilities that have the potential to contribute to its current and future overhead architecture.

- The use of hyperspectral imaging systems has also grown significantly in medical diagnostics. In 2018, TruTag Technologies launched its HinaLea Imaging business unit, which develops hyperspectral imaging solutions to address specific problems across various industries, such as medical diagnostics, quality assurance of food and consumer goods, and precision agriculture.



Key Market Trends

Defense to be the Fastest Growing Segment



- The defense industry faces a variety of challenges daily, and many of the challenges need to be countered with the latest technologies. The lack of such latest technologies indirectly leads to the vulnerability of the entity. The defense sector has particularly invested in the acquisition of the latest technologies.

- The total military budget around the world is estimated to be around USD 1.8 trillion, which is an approximate increase of 2.6% compared to the previous global military budget in 2017. Such an increase in the budget is expected to create opportunities for many such innovations to be implemented in the domain.

- Defense environments are extensively using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to improve aerial and ground reconnaissance activities, and this is where HSI technologies find applications. Aerial vehicles have been in rising demand over recent years. AI-powered military machines facilitate long-term savings. The department of defense stated that the cost incurred by the Pentagon to support a soldier in Afghanistan roughly amounted to USD 850,000 per year. On the contrary, an AI-powered TALON robot costs only USD 230,000, thus saving significant amounts of public budgets. Such trends are expected to increase the scope of the market during the forecast period.

- Additionally, HSI sensing ability to detect ground disturbances also helps in detecting buried land mines and IEDs. Also, HSI enables detecting camouflaged objects with its ability to differentiate things, at as little as 20% of a pixel. Hence, with the dominant chemical makeup and complex 3D structure of vegetation, it is tougher to duplicate in camouflage material against HSI.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth



- The high investments in developing the infrastructure of armed forces in the region have boosted the growth of the market. For instance, according to an official document and military sources, India has finalized a road map to spend USD 130 billion in the next five to seven years to modernize the armed forces and reinforce their combat capacities over rivals in the region.The program includes procurement of a range of missiles, weapons, air defense systems, drones, surveillance equipment, fighter jets, submarines and warships, and developing infrastructure for extensive use of artificial intelligence.

- Apart from India, other countries in the region, such as Japan and China, are increasingly focusing on enhancing military forces. With a budget of about USD 178 billion in defense, the two million-strong Chinese military, the world’s largest, has been focusing on developing a range of new weapons in recent years.

- The Government of Japan is slated to begin research on bolstering the capabilities of existing and future maritime surveillance aircraft through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Projects, which include hyperscale imaging equipment, are space monitoring systems valued at JPY 4.4 billion, Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft worth JPY 45.7 billion, F-35A stealth fighters worth JPY 88.1 billion, and counter marine ships worth JPY 96.4 billion. Though revenues from hyperspectral cameras and systems make up only a minor part of the total investment, the development and construction of these devices are likely to increase the demand for hyperspectral imaging equipment, hence, driving its demand in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The hyperspectral imaging market is fragmented. Few of the prominent players in this market are Applied Spectral Imaging Inc., Spectral Imaging Ltd, and Corning Incorporated. Product launches, high investments in R&D, partnerships and acquisitions, etc., are the prime growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain in the market.



- January 2020 - Specim Spectral Imaging Ltd launched Specim AFX10, which is a compact and complete solution for lightweight hyperspectral imaging that can be mounted for example on a drone.

- December 2019 - Headwall launched Hyperspec VNIR and SWIR imaging sensors for Japan Space Systems earth monitoring mission aboard the International Space Station. The Hyperspec Sensor System was launched into space for a multi-year, earth-monitoring research mission, aboard the International Space Station.



