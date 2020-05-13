New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soil Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865950/?utm_source=GNW

Biological treatment or bioremediation is widely used to remediate soil off organic components like fuel or oils using bacteria to break down the substances in the soil. Although biological treatment is an economical option, it is time-consuming and takes as long as 1 to several months to be carried out. The suitability of bioremediation depends on the contaminants, site conditions, and target levels. The remediation of polluted soil using the microbial process has proven effective and reliable due to its eco-friendly features and the segment is likely to grow further in the coming years.?



Key Market Trends

Decreasing Percapita Arable Land and Increasing Demand For Food



The global population is increasing at a rapid rate. According to the United Nations, the global population is likely to reach 9 billion by 2050, a 49% rise in population from the present value. With the increasing population, the demand for food is projected to become double, in the years to come. Supplying food to this growing population has become a threat. On the other hand, due to industrialization and urbanization, the arable land in the major agricultural countries is declining.? As per the resource outlook to 2050 released by FAO, only 12% of the global land surface is used for crop production and there is little scope for the further expansion of the agricultural land. Hence there is pressure on the existing arable land to produce more food by using soil treatment products.? The FAO in 2011, reported the decline of 54 million ha of arable land, in the developed countries, like North America, Europe, and some of the South Asian countries. The projections of this study foresee a further slow decline in their arable area to 608 and 586 million ha in 2030 and 2050, respectively. Adequate and balanced use of soil treatment products will help in feeding the growing population from the available cultivable land.?



North America Is Dominating the Market In Terms Of Revenue



The North America soil treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% globally in terms of revenue during the forecasted period. The North America soil treatment market is shared by the United States, Canada and Mexico with the United States holding a major share of 30.1% during the forecasted period. The country’s awareness about the rising impacts of soil contamination and its efforts to keep the soil clean is leading to the growth of the soil treatment market in the country. Soil loss through erosion and flooding has become one of the most serious problems affecting the environment and the agricultural industry in the North American countries like Cuba. Out of the 8 million hectares of arable land in the country, half of the same suffers from erosion in one way or another. Hence, there is a rising need to protect these soils and the governments of these countries are increasingly investing in soil protection.



Competitive Landscape

The market studied is highly fragmented with other players holding a major share of 78.9% in the market. However, companies such as Bayer Crop Science AG, UPL Limited, Corteva AgriScience, and BASF SE are some of the players who are striving to strengthen their market share in the market. In global soil treatment market companies along with innovative product launches are also focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions and expansion as their key adopted strategies. The other prominent players who are active in the region include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Rallies India Ltd, and Saint Gobain. These players are strengthening their position by mergers and acquisitions across the globe.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865950/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001