The advantages of protein biochips include low sample consumption and its inclination towards miniaturization. For instance, protein microarrays can display multiple proteins simultaneously, and these characteristics translate into its ability to process thousands of samples parallelly. This characteristic of microarrays is important for proteome-wide analysis. Proteomics is being widely adopted for biomarker and drug discovery. Moreover, the rise in demand for personalized medicine for diseases is contributing to the growth of the market. The other factors, such as increasing use of biochips in cancer treatment and diagnostics, demand for personalized medicine, and rapid technological advances in biochip technology are driving the lab-on-a-chip and microarrays (biochip) market.



Microarrays (biochips) has been the technology of choice for large-scale studies of gene expression since their invention in the 1990s. Although microarray technology continues to advance, transcriptomics has expanded dramatically in the past few years, owing to the availability of new alternative technology, such as RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).



Both sensitivity and specificity can be low with microarray technology. Moreover, accuracy can be negatively affected, owing to a low dynamic range of the existing microarrays. Background hybridization limits the accuracy of expression measurements, especially for transcripts present in small amounts. Probes also differ considerably in their hybridization properties. Microarrays are limited to interrogating only those genes for which probes are designed. Although microarray technology has its advantages (less labor intensive and economical), the availability of alternative technologies and their benefits in comparison with microarrays is restraining the growth of lab-on-a-chip and microarrays (biochip) market. The other factors, such as low commercial acceptability due to the high costs and lack of skilled labor is also hindering the market.



Key Market Trends

Lab-on-a-chip segment is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period



The Lab-on-a-chip and Microarrays (Biochip) Market are segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, it is segmented into DNA microarrays and lab-on-a-chip / microfluidics. Based on the application, it is classified into genomics, proteomics, cell assays, etc.



The lab-on-a-chip segment of the market studied is expected to have a positive market growth due to the rise in demand for diagnostics, increasing global population, and technological advancement. Furthermore, the rise in adoption of personalized medicine, and easy accessibility of lab on chip technology will augment the demand for the same across the globe.



United States Leads the Market in North America



Based on the geographic region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The United States lab-on-a-chip and microarrays (biochip) market held the largest market share in North America due to the presence of a high-quality healthcare system. In the Asia-Pacific sector, China and South Korea have been identified as potential emerging markets due to high R&D investments in the medical field.



Competitive Landscape

The Lab-on-a-chip and Microarrays (Biochip) market is moderately competitive and many of the global players are into the market. For instance – Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Roche Holding AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. are providing these products across the globe.



