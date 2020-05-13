REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today provided an update regarding its Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) confirming that the Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Regina, Saskatchewan. A new Notice of Meeting and Record Date has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Information related to the Meeting will be included in ISC’s Management Information Circular, which the Company expects to make available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/financial-reports on or around May 29, 2020.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, ISC postponed the Meeting which was originally scheduled for May 13, 2020. As such, ISC has not yet filed its Executive Compensation Disclosure, which will form part of the Management Information Circular. ISC is relying upon an exemption in Saskatchewan General Order 51-102 – Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials to extend the deadline for such disclosure.

Due to ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, ISC is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Meeting in person. Instead, shareholders should vote their shares prior to the Meeting as per the voting instructions in the Management Information Circular, and listen to the Meeting online by way of a live audio webcast and audio conference call that will be available on ISC’s website at https://company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events/default.aspx . Shareholders will be able to ask questions of management through the conference call at the end of the Meeting. Details with respect to the webcast and conference call will be included in the Company’s Management Information Circular and on the Company’s website.

Anyone who regards their physical attendance at the Meeting as essential is asked to contact ISC at investor.relations@isc.ca so that appropriate measures can be put in place to facilitate physical distancing and other precautions to ensure the health and safety of all attendees. ISC will follow the guidance and orders of Provincial and Federal public health authorities in that regard, including those restricting the size of public gatherings.

In the event it is not possible or advisable to hold the Meeting in person, we will announce alternative arrangements for the Meeting via news release as promptly as practicable, which may include changing the date, time or location of the Meeting. We will also post any updates on our website, https://company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events/default.aspx as the situation develops.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca