- Germany is expected to dominate the European market with nearly 38% market share in 2019. It is followed by the Netherlands and France, with both of them capturing more than 11% share each, of the total European Market. The European Commission’s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures against Chinese E-Bikes has helped the market grow considerably from 2018.



- Some of the major players in the e-bike market includes Accell Group, Riese & Muller, Fritzmeier Systems GmbH & Co. KG etc. The players have been consistently improving their e-bike products with innovative design structures and driving units (i.e. motors, batteries, and gear mechanism).



- However, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic looming over major European E-bike nations, the market is expected to witness a downward trend. People might be discouraged to own an e-bike atleast till the near future which might even see some Chinese E-bike manufacturers or suppliers go out of business due to slump in demand.



Key Market Trends

Cargo E-Bike Segment Poised to Grow at a High Rate



The cargo segment in the European e-bike market is expected to reach USD 0.61 billion by 2025, projecting a CAGR of 16.72%, during the forecast period.



In the urban areas, the wide range of logistic deliveries consists of small shipments over short distances. Research commissioned by the European Union revealed that 25% of all goods and 50% of all light deliveries in urban environments could be fulfilled by cargo bikes. Thus usage of cargo e-bike has been suggested to minimize adverse ecological, social, and economic effects.



Based on the recent trends (as the demand for transport in e-Commerce is increasing), it reinforces the positive outlook for the electric cargo bikes market. For instance, companies, like Amazon, Walmart, and IKEA, have now started using cargo e-bikes for deliveries.



DB Schenker, a logistics company, based out of Europe, has been using e-bikes in the Hamburg region to carry shipments between different locations. The e-bikes used can carry a payload of around 250 kilograms. Also, in smooth flowing traffic conditions, these vehicles are capable of travelling at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour. The e-bikes also feature swappable batteries that help to increase the range. DHL, another major logistics firm, introduced cargo bikes in their services for a more sustainable model in urban deliveries.



But cargo e-bikes are on the pricier side (some can cost nearly USD 8,000), which might defer individuals from procuring them, thus hindering the market growth to an extent.



Germany Expected to be the Largest Market in Europe



The German e-bike market is expected to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2025, projecting a CAGR 19.7%, during the forecast period.



A total of 4.31 million bicycles was sold in the country in 2019, of which nearly 31.5% of them were electric (i.e., 1.36 million e-bikes). This was a steep increase compared to around 980,000 bikes in 2018. E-City/Urban, E-Trekking and E-MTB bikes were the most preferred categories, occupying nearly 94% of all the e-bike sales in the country.



E-bikes made in Germany continue to see high demand, as the country’s bike manufacturers exported nearly 440,000 e-bikes in 2018, which increased by 51%, when compared to the export total of 2017.



Some of the major factors driving the sales of the e-bike market are the innovative character of the product, fully integrated batteries and drives, appealing designs, as well as the use of high-quality materials.



To meet the needs of the logistics business, players, like VW and Gazelle, introduced new e-cargo bikes at IAA (Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung) Commercial Vehicles show in 2018, at Hannover, Germany. Gazelle, one of the subsidiaries of Pon Bike Group, developed a cargo e-bike Gazell D10 model with joint-partners, namely Aluca and DOCKR (mobility as a services (MaaS) start-up).



Competitive Landscape

The European market for e-bikes is an extremely fragmented one with major players, like Giant Bicycles, Accell Group, Riese & Muller, and M1 Sporttechnik, holding less than 20% of the total market share.



