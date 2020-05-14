WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 – Evans Food Group Ltd., an Arlington, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 3,796 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pork skin products due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.







The product that contains soy – the red hot fried pork skins – is packaged in a variety pack that does not declare soy on the outside package display panel; however, soy is declared on the individual 1-oz. product label and is listed in the individual product’s list of ingredients. The consumer would not be able to see the soy ingredient on the label unless they open the larger box.







The RTE fried pork skin items were produced from April 15, 2020, to May 11, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:







10-oz. box of “Mac’s CHICHARRONES PORK SKINS Hot & Spicy VARIETY PACK 10 SINGLES” containing 1-oz. bags of “Mac’s CHICHARRONES PORK SKINS RED HOT FRIED PORK SKINS” with “best-by” dates 7/8/2020, 7/29/2020, 8/1/2020, 8/17/2020 and 8/19/2020 and lot codes 20106, 20107, 20113, 20118, 20122, 20125, 20128 and 20129 represented on the label.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7293” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered by the establishment during a records review.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Evans Food Group Consumer Contact Line at 1-800-543-7113. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jade Murray, Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Legal Department, Evans Food Group, at 773-254-7400.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.







