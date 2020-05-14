TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that SENET (Pty) Ltd. (“SENET”), a DRA Global Group Company, has been awarded the contract to deliver a definitive feasibility study for the Rovina Valley Project (the “Feasibility Study”) in Romania.



SENET is one of the leading project management and engineering firms in the field of mineral processing. For almost three decades SENET has provided project management, multidisciplinary engineering, procurement and logistics management, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industry. SENET has a proven track record in taking projects from feasibility study through to production.

As a specialist in executing projects in challenging locations, SENET’s expertise covers both Lump-Sum Turnkey EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and EPCM (Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management) project delivery models.

To date, SENET has completed in excess of 200 projects and facilities, as well as over 300 studies, and in which the scope of work has included a variety of mineral/metallurgical process plants, crushing and screening plants and bulk materials handling facilities for mining and industrial applications.

“Our vast global experience has proven that no two projects are quite the same, therefore our approach has been to cater to our client’s specific requirements,” comments Darren Naylor, Managing Director of SENET. “We are excited to be awarded the study on such an exciting project and are very excited about the prospect of supporting Euro Sun in delivering a world class study. We believe that our track record in delivering projects on time and within budget will be mutually beneficial to SENET and Euro Sun and we look forward to a long and rewarding partnership.”

“We are very pleased to have SENET on board,” says Sam Rasmussen, Chief Operating Officer of Euro Sun. “SENET has time and again delivered projects in remote countries, with logistical and cross-border challenges and this is the type of expertise we require to take Rovina to the ‘ready for construction’ phase. SENET has a reputation for delivering projects on time and within budget and this is why we have appointed them on this project.”

SENET will oversee and consolidate studies from a number of industry experts to fast-track the Feasibility Study in order for Euro Sun to be able to start construction on its Rovina Mining License. The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed by year end.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

