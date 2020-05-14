14 May 2020

G4S plc

(the “Company”)

Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that, today, it has published the notice of its 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to be held on 17 June 2020 at Sutton Park House, 15 Carshalton Road, Sutton, Surrey, SM1 4LD, United Kingdom at 11.30am BST (the ”Notice”), which is available on the Company’s website at g4s.com/agm .

Hard copies of the Notice and associated documents will be sent together with the Integrated Report and Accounts 2019 to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications. The Notice and the proxy form have been submitted to, and will be available from, the National Storage Mechanism.

Physical attendance at the AGM

We value the opportunity that the AGM brings to interact with our shareholders. However, in light of the UK Government’s current guidance on public gatherings and its recommendations to take precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the board has concluded that shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person this year. The Company’s advisors and other guests have also been asked not to attend.

If current restrictions change, the Company will review the AGM arrangements. Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the Company’s website in the AGM 2020 section, g4s.com/agm , for any further updates.

Shareholder Questions

We value the opportunity to engage with our shareholders and the AGM is an important opportunity for shareholders to express their views by asking questions and voting. Shareholders who wish to submit a question on the business of the meeting are encouraged to do so in advance of the AGM, and at the latest by 11.30am on 15 June 2020 via email at investor@g4s.com. The Company will endeavour to answer questions received in advance, by publishing responses in the AGM section of the website either prior to, or shortly after the AGM.

Voting

Since shareholders will not be able to attend this year’s AGM in person, shareholders are asked to please exercise their votes in advance of the meeting by submitting their proxy electronically, by post or through the medium applicable to the way in which they hold their shares. Further information on this is set out in the explanatory notes to the Notice of Meeting. Mindful that the postal system may not be fully operational in these uncertain times we strongly encourage you to vote as early as possible.

If appointing a proxy, shareholders are also strongly encouraged to appoint the chair of the meeting to ensure their appointed proxy is present and can vote on their behalf.

The situation regarding Covid-19 is evolving rapidly and the Company is following the health advice of the UK Government and Public Health England. Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the Company’s website in the AGM 2020 section, g4s.com/agm for any further updates in relation to arrangements for the AGM.

Celine Barroche

Company Secretary

G4S plc

LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12

