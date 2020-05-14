Press Release 14 May, 2020
The Annual General Meeting in MSAB on 13 May 2020 decided to:
Board of Directors, May 2020
Contact:
Henrik Tjernberg
Chairman of the Board
Tel: + 46 8 739 02 70
Email: henrik.tjernberg@msab.com
Joel Bollö
CEO
Tel: +46 8 739 02 70
Email: joel.bollo@msab.com
MSAB in brief
MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analysing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly mobile phones. The company has its own sales offices and sales representatives in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia, Singapore and Russia, and together with a number of distributors covers most of the world. The company's proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in over 100 countries. The products are complemented by a wide range of training courses, with the opportunity to become certified in a forensically sound method of extracting data from mobile devices. Customers are primarily authorities involved in performing criminal investigations, and include police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.
Micro Systemation (MSAB)
Stockholm, SWEDEN
