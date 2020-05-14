New York, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798095/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$386.7 Million by the year 2025, Polyamide (PA) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$46.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyamide (PA) will reach a market size of US$13.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 33.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$263.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; Cytec Industries, Inc.; DowDupont Inc.; Gurit Holding AG; Koninklijke Ten Cate BV; Quickstep Holdings Limited.; Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC); SGL Group - The Carbon Company; Teijin Ltd.; Toray Industries, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798095/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Polyamide (PA) (Resin Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Polyamide (PA) (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Polypropylene (PP) (Resin Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Polypropylene (PP) (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) (Resin Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) (Resin Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Polyetherimide (PEI) (Resin Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Polyetherimide (PEI) (Resin Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) (Resin Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) (Resin Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Polycarbonate (PC) (Resin Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Polycarbonate (PC) (Resin Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Exterior (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Exterior (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Interior (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Interior (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Chassis (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Chassis (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Powertrain & UTH (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Powertrain & UTH (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 23: United States Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 24: United States Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 28: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2019 and
2025
Table 29: Canadian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 30: Canadian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 34: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market by
Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Chinese Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 39: European Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type:
2018-2025
Table 42: European Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 45: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in France by
Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: French Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 48: French Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 49: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: German Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 53: Italian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: Italian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market by
Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Italian Demand for Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Italian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Carbon
Thermoplastic: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: United Kingdom Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Analysis by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 60: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 61: Spanish Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2019 and
2025
Table 63: Spanish Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 64: Spanish Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 65: Russian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 66: Russian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Russian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 69: Rest of Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type:
2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Rest of Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Europe Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in
Asia-Pacific by Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Analysis by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 79: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Australian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 83: Indian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 84: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2019 and
2025
Table 85: Indian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Indian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 87: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Carbon
Thermoplastic: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Market Share Analysis by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 94: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Latin American Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 96: Latin American Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 97: Latin American Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Latin American Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
by Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Latin American Demand for Automotive Carbon
Thermoplastic in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 100: Latin American Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 101: Argentinean Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type:
2018-2025
Table 102: Argentinean Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Argentinean Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Argentinean Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 105: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Brazil by
Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Brazilian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Analysis by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 108: Brazilian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 109: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Mexican Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 112: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Automotive Carbon
Thermoplastic Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: Rest of Latin America Automotive Carbon
Thermoplastic Market Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 115: Rest of Latin America Automotive Carbon
Thermoplastic Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 117: The Middle East Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 118: The Middle East Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 119: The Middle East Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 120: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for
2019 and 2025
Table 121: The Middle East Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: The Middle East Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 123: Iranian Market for Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: Iranian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 126: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share Shift
in Iran by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 127: Israeli Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type:
2018-2025
Table 128: Israeli Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Israeli Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 130: Israeli Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 131: Saudi Arabian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 132: Saudi Arabian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
by Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 133: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Carbon
Thermoplastic in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Saudi Arabian Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 135: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 137: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 139: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Middle East Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic
Market Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 141: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 142: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS
2025
AFRICA
Table 143: African Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 144: African Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: African Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BASF SE
CELANESE CORPORATION
CYTEC INDUSTRIES
DOWDUPONT
GURIT HOLDING AG
KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV
QUICKSTEP HOLDINGS LIMITED.
SGL GROUP - THE CARBON COMPANY
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
TEIJIN LTD.
TORAY INDUSTRIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798095/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: