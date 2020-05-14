Estonian Road Administration informed OÜ TS Laevad (hereafter “TS Laevad”), the subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam, of its decision not to order additional voyages with an additional passenger ferry for the summer peak period of 2020, as no major events take place in Saaremaa and Hiiumaa due to the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures and Road Administration expects a reduced amount of passengers on the ferry lines compared to the summer periods of previous years.

In 2019, Road Administration ordered 536 additional voyages in Virtsu-Kuivastu line for which TS Laevad got a fixed fee in the amount of EUR 1.56 million, to which was added a travel fee of EUR 350 for each trip. In order to make the additional voyages in 2019, TS Laevad chartered an additional passenger ferry „Mercandia VII“ and temporarily increased the number of crew members.

TS Laevad services Virtsu-Kuivastu line with ferries “Piret” and Tõll” and Rohuküla-Heltermaa line with ferries “Leiger” and “Tiiu”. The company also owns replacement ferry “Regula”.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to audited financial results, Tallinna Sadam group’s sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.

