“During the first quarter of 2020, TORM obtained a profit before tax of USD 57m, which represents the strongest start to a year in more than a decade. The strong start has continued and has further enhanced so far in the second quarter where TORM has secured record bookings, with 69% of the earning days covered at USD/day 29,188, driven by the current logistical inefficiencies and increased interest in floating storage due to contango in the oil price,” says Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard.



In the first quarter of 2020, TORM achieved TCE rates of USD/day 23,643 (2019, same period: USD/day 17,949), and an EBITDA of USD 101.5m (2019, same period: USD 61.5m). The profit before tax amounted to USD 56.8m (2019, same period: USD 23.5m), and earnings per share (EPS) was 76 cents, or DKK 5.1 (2019, same period: 31 cents, or DKK 2.1). Cash flow from operating activities was positive at USD 49.8m in the first quarter of 2020 (2019, same period: USD 55.4m), and Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) was 15.4% (2019, same period: 8.8%).



The product tanker market has experienced the strongest start to a year in more than a decade, positively impacted by a strong crude tanker market and up to 53% of the LR2 fleet trading dirty. High product exports out of China amid lower domestic demand as a result of COVID-19 and significant delays at the Panama Canal provided further support. The strong market has continued into the second quarter due to a significant oversupply of oil products and a sharp decrease in spot oil prices leading to contango. As a result, both logistical inefficiencies and increased interest in floating storage have so far in the second quarter driven product tanker freight rates to record levels.



Despite the COVID-19, TORM operates as usual but has taken several safety measures in order to control the pandemic situation. Travel bans and quarantine in several countries around the world have postponed crew changes in the latter part of the quarter. Land-based employees have partly been working from home, maintaining all operations. The One TORM platform has been an integrated part of the strong financial results in the first quarter of 2020, and TORM’s in-house commercial and technical operations have also in this situation proven beneficial for TORM.



During the first quarter of 2020, TORM took delivery of three newbuildings: The two LR1 newbuildings TORM Elise and TORM Elizabeth and the MR newbuilding TORM Splendid. TORM also delivered one Handysize vessel to new owners and made a purchase of two fuel-efficient dual-fuel-ready LR2 newbuildings with scrubbers with expected delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of 31 March 2020, TORM had three newbuildings on order covering two LR2 vessels and one MR vessel. The MR vessel TORM Stellar has subsequently been delivered on 21 April 2020.



As of 31 March 2020, TORM’s available liquidity was USD 273.0m consisting of USD 129.3m in cash and cash equivalents, USD 67.7m in undrawn credit facilities and USD 76.0m of sale and leaseback financing that is subject to documentation. Cash and cash equivalents include USD 19.4m in restricted cash, primarily related to security placed as collateral for financial instruments. As of 31 March 2020, net interest-bearing debt amounted to USD 797.8m, and TORM's net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 49%.



Based on broker valuations, TORM’s fleet including newbuildings had a market value of USD 1,832.1m as of 31 March 2020. Compared to broker valuations as of 31 December 2019, the market value of the fleet decreased by USD 63m when adjusted for sold and purchased vessels. The book value of TORM’s fleet was USD 1,806.4m as of 31 March 2020 excluding outstanding installments on newbuildings of USD 111.5m. The outstanding installments include payments for scrubbers related to these vessels. TORM also has CAPEX commitments of USD 21.5m for retrofit scrubber installations.



Based on broker valuations as of 31 March 2020, TORM’s Net Asset Value (NAV) excluding charter commitments was estimated at USD 993.2m corresponding to a NAV/share of USD 13.3 (DKK 90.5). TORM’s book equity amounted to USD 1,045.5m as of 31 March 2020 corresponding to a book equity/share of USD 14.2 (DKK 96.4).

During the first quarter of 2020, TORM closed the refinancing of four term loans and TORM’s existing revolving credit facility. The term loans and the revolving credit facility were replaced by two separate term facilities and a new revolving credit facility covering up to USD 496m. Following the refinancing, TORM does not have any major debt maturities until 2026, which supports the Company’s financial flexibility.



During March, TORM repurchased 180,500 A-shares in open-market transactions. Following the share buyback, TORM holds 493,371 A-shares as treasury shares. After approval at the AGM on 15 April 2020, TORM initiated the dividend distribution of USD 7.4m, equivalent to USD 0.10 per share. The shareholders through Nasdaq in Copenhagen received their dividend on 6 May 2020, and the shareholders through Nasdaq in New York will receive their dividend on 15 May 2020. The total distribution was USD 8.8m, which is in line with the Company’s Distribution Policy. At the AGM, Ms. Annette Malm Justad was appointed as Director of the Company replacing Mr. Torben Janholt.



TORM expects to install a total of 49 scrubbers. As of 31 March 2020, TORM had installed 32 scrubbers, and as of 14 May 2020 TORM has installed 37 scrubbers. Of the remaining 12 installations, one is expected to be conducted in the second quarter and nine in the third quarter. The remaining two scrubbers will be installed on the two LR2 newbuildings to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.



As of 31 March 2020, 11% of the remaining total earning days in 2020 were covered at an average rate of USD/day 24,879. As of 11 May 2020, the coverage for the second quarter of 2020 was 69% at USD/day 29,188. For the individual segments, the coverage was 89% at USD/day 35,639 for LR2, 65% at USD/day 36,068 for LR1, 65% at USD/day 26,511 for MR and 58% at USD/day 19,145 for Handy.



