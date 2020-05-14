New York, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798072/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$721.4 Million by the year 2025, Polyethylene (PE) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$43.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$35.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyethylene (PE) will reach a market size of US$29.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$259.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Dorken Systems, Inc.; DowDuPont, Inc.; GAF; IKO Industries Ltd.; Kingspan Group PLC; Knauf Insulation; Low & Bonar PLC; Riwega S.R.L.; Saint-Gobain SA; Soprema Group





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Breathable Membranes for the Construction Industry: An Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polyethylene (PE) (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polyethylene (PE) (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polyethylene (PE) (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Polypropylene (PP) (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Polypropylene (PP) (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Polypropylene (PP) (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Pitched Roof (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Pitched Roof (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Pitched Roof (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Walls (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Walls (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Walls (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in

US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 27: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type:

2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Table 43: European Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 46: European Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type:

2009-2017

Table 54: French Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 57: French Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:

2009-2017

Table 60: German Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 63: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type:

2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 68: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Breathable Membranes Market

for Construction Industry: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 75: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 78: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry

Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 111: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales

by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Breathable Membranes

Market for Construction Industry: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 126: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Trends by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 128: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Breathable Membranes

Market for Construction Industry in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand

in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:

2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 153: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Breathable Membranes Market

for Construction Industry Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Breathable Membranes Market

for Construction Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Breathable Membranes Market

for Construction Industry Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 159: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 165: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Breathable Membranes Market for Construction Industry in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Breathable Membranes Market

for Construction Industry in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 185: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Breathable Membranes Market for

Construction Industry Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in

US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 204: Breathable Membranes Market for Construction

Industry Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



DOWDUPONT

GAF

IKO INDUSTRIES

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

KNAUF INSULATION

LOW & BONAR PLC

RIWEGA S.R.L.

SAINT-GOBAIN SA

SOPREMA GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

