On 14 May, Agnė Voverė became the Chief Executive Officer of MAXIMA International Sourcing UAB, which is owned by MAXIMA GRUPĖ UAB. As the new head of the company, she replaces Vilma Drulienė, who will continue in her roles as Chief Commercial Officer and Member of the Board at Maxima LT UAB.



“The decision to strengthen the purchasing teams within the group of companies is dictated by today’s situation in the country and world. I am pleased that Vilma’s experience and competence will remain at Maxima LT, and that Agnė is reinforcing the Maxima International Sourcing team. In this way we will ensure the highest quality and the best prices for our customers not just in Lithuania but also in the other Baltic countries, Poland and Bulgaria,” says Jurgita Šlekytė, the CEO of Maxima Grupė.

“I’m grateful for the chance to continue my professional path that I began 15 years ago precisely in Maxima Grupė companies. Together with the team, we’ll work fast and focused to respond to the evolving needs of our customers,” says Agnė Voverė, the new head of Maxima International Sourcing.

Agnė Voverė has worked at Vilniaus Prekyba companies since 2004. After more than 10 years as a category manager at Maxima LT and the head of the purchasing team at Franmax, she later spent 5 years as head of the commerce unit at Ermitažas and a member of that company’s board. For the last 2 years, she was a member of the board of ERMI GROUP. Agnė holds a master degree in Classic Philology from Vilnius University and studies Executive Master at ISM University.

Maxima International Sourcing provides centralized sourcing, purchasing and negotiation services for the Maxima retail chain in the Baltic countries, the Stokrotka retail chain in Poland and the T-Market retail chain in Bulgaria, develops private label brands, and engages in wholesale trade. It is part of Maxima Grupė – the largest retail company with Lithuanian capital, operating more than 1,200 stores in five countries.

Additional information

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora which operates in the Baltic countries.

Maxima Grupė’s consolidated revenue in 2019 grew by 15.7% versus the previous year to EUR 3.993 billion. Consolidated EBITDA for the year, including the impact of IFRS 16, was EUR 333.4 million. The group invested EUR 131.3 million in fixed assets.

Maxima Grupė is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus Prekyba controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

Contact person:

Giedrė Rutkauskaitė

Mob.: +370 635 24523

Email: giedre.rutkauskaite@maximagrupe.eu