New York, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ballistic Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798025/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.7 Billion by the year 2025, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$132.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$108.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will reach a market size of US$671.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ArmorSource LLC; ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC; Australian Defence Apparel Pty., Ltd.; BAE Systems PLC; Ceradyne, Inc.; DowDuPont, Inc.; Eagle Industries; Honeywell International, Inc.; Morgan Advanced Materials PLC; Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.; Rheinmetall AG - Defence Sector; Royal Ten Cate NV; Survitec Group Limited; Teijin Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798025/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ballistic Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ballistic Protection Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ballistic Protection Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ballistic Protection Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) (Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) (Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) (Segment) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Vehicle Armor (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Vehicle Armor (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Vehicle Armor (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Homeland Security (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Homeland Security (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Homeland Security (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ballistic Protection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 19: United States Ballistic Protection Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Ballistic Protection Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Ballistic Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Ballistic Protection Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Ballistic Protection Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Ballistic Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Ballistic Protection Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Ballistic Protection Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Ballistic Protection Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Ballistic Protection Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Ballistic Protection: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Ballistic Protection Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ballistic

Protection in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Ballistic Protection Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Ballistic Protection Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Ballistic Protection Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Ballistic Protection Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Ballistic Protection Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Ballistic Protection in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Ballistic Protection Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ballistic Protection Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Ballistic Protection Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Ballistic Protection Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Ballistic Protection Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Ballistic Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Ballistic Protection Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Ballistic Protection Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Ballistic Protection Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Ballistic Protection Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Ballistic Protection Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Ballistic Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Ballistic Protection Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Ballistic Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Ballistic Protection Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Ballistic Protection Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Ballistic Protection Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Ballistic Protection Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Ballistic Protection Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Ballistic Protection Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Ballistic Protection Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Ballistic Protection in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Ballistic Protection Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Ballistic Protection:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Ballistic Protection Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Ballistic Protection Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ballistic Protection in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Ballistic Protection Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Ballistic Protection Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Ballistic Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Ballistic Protection Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Ballistic Protection Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Ballistic Protection Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Ballistic Protection Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Ballistic Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Ballistic Protection Market in Russia by Segment: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Ballistic Protection Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Ballistic Protection Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Ballistic Protection Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 89: Ballistic Protection Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Ballistic Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Ballistic Protection Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Ballistic Protection Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Ballistic Protection Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Protection Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Ballistic Protection Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Protection Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Ballistic Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Protection Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Protection Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Ballistic Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Protection Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Protection Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Ballistic Protection Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Ballistic Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Ballistic Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Ballistic Protection Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Ballistic Protection Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Ballistic Protection Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Ballistic Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Ballistic Protection Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Ballistic Protection Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Ballistic Protection Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Ballistic Protection Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Ballistic Protection Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Ballistic Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 117: Ballistic Protection Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Ballistic Protection Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Ballistic Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Ballistic Protection Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ballistic

Protection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Ballistic Protection Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ballistic Protection Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ballistic Protection in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ballistic Protection Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Ballistic Protection Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Ballistic Protection Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Ballistic Protection Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Ballistic Protection Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Ballistic Protection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Ballistic Protection Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Ballistic Protection Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Ballistic Protection in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Ballistic Protection Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Ballistic Protection Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Ballistic Protection Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 137: Ballistic Protection Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Ballistic Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Ballistic Protection Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Ballistic Protection Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Ballistic Protection Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Ballistic Protection Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Ballistic Protection Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Ballistic Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Ballistic Protection Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Ballistic Protection Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Ballistic Protection Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Ballistic Protection Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Ballistic Protection Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Ballistic Protection Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Ballistic Protection Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Protection Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 155: Ballistic Protection Market in Rest of Latin America

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Protection Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Protection Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Ballistic Protection Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Ballistic Protection Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 161: Ballistic Protection Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Ballistic Protection Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Ballistic Protection Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Ballistic Protection Historic Market

by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Ballistic Protection Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Ballistic Protection Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Ballistic Protection Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Ballistic Protection Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Ballistic Protection: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Ballistic Protection Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ballistic

Protection in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Ballistic Protection Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Ballistic Protection Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Ballistic Protection Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 176: Ballistic Protection Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Ballistic Protection Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Ballistic Protection Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Ballistic Protection Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Ballistic Protection Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Ballistic Protection Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Ballistic Protection Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ballistic Protection in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Ballistic Protection Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Ballistic Protection Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Ballistic Protection Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Ballistic Protection Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 189: Ballistic Protection Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Ballistic Protection Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Ballistic Protection Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Ballistic Protection Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Ballistic Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Ballistic Protection Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Ballistic Protection Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Ballistic Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Ballistic Protection Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Ballistic Protection Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Ballistic Protection Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Ballistic Protection Market in Africa by Segment: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Ballistic Protection Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Ballistic Protection Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Ballistic Protection Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARMORSOURCE LLC

ARMORWORKS ENTERPRISES, LLC

AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE APPAREL PTY.

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

CERADYNE

DOWDUPONT

EAGLE INDUSTRIES

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC

POINT BLANK ENTERPRISES

RHEINMETALL AG - DEFENCE SECTOR

ROYAL TEN CATE NV

SURVITEC GROUP LIMITED

TEIJIN LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001