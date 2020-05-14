Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellites: Services, Launch, and Sharing Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for satellites is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The global market for satellites is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-speed mobile communication networks, high definition TV conversion, remote sensing, direct to home (DTH) television and intercontinental transmission in some of the developed economies. Moreover, the continuous advancement of internet access and video diffusion (itself accelerated by the demand for digital TV) and the surging growth in communications and content broadcasting are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for satellites across the world. In addition, a rise in space research technologies, surging demand for satellites across different application areas, and the emergence of satellite broadband and 5G network technology are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market for satellites in the forecast period.
North America and the Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to hold dominant positions in the global market for satellites owing to rapid technological advancements in these regions, the presence of well established players and growing user demand for satellite-based services. The demand for satellites in the defense sector for applications such as military surveillance and navigation-based attack systems is fueling the demand for satellites in these regions. The global market for satellites has a diverse range of applications due to the numerous benefits satellites offer.
The satellite market is segmented into the following categories -
In addition to surveying the industry and conducting a competitive analysis of the satellite market, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis and includes a comprehensive list of company profiles of key players that are active in the global market.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Orbit
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Sector
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Chapter 9 Appendix: List of Satellites
