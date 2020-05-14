Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellites: Services, Launch, and Sharing Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for satellites is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The global market for satellites is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-speed mobile communication networks, high definition TV conversion, remote sensing, direct to home (DTH) television and intercontinental transmission in some of the developed economies. Moreover, the continuous advancement of internet access and video diffusion (itself accelerated by the demand for digital TV) and the surging growth in communications and content broadcasting are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for satellites across the world. In addition, a rise in space research technologies, surging demand for satellites across different application areas, and the emergence of satellite broadband and 5G network technology are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market for satellites in the forecast period.



North America and the Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to hold dominant positions in the global market for satellites owing to rapid technological advancements in these regions, the presence of well established players and growing user demand for satellite-based services. The demand for satellites in the defense sector for applications such as military surveillance and navigation-based attack systems is fueling the demand for satellites in these regions. The global market for satellites has a diverse range of applications due to the numerous benefits satellites offer.



The satellite market is segmented into the following categories -

By type of orbit: Low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), geosynchronous orbit (GEO) and elliptical orbit.

By application: Technology development and demonstration, earth observation (remote sensing and weather forecasting), communications, space science and research, surveillance and security, and navigation and tracking.

By end-user: Civil, commercial, military, and government.

In addition to surveying the industry and conducting a competitive analysis of the satellite market, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis and includes a comprehensive list of company profiles of key players that are active in the global market.



The Report Includes:

83 tables

An overview of the global market for satellite communications technologies and a description of their commercial and social demand in most countries

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion on the current market size, market forecast, market evolution, emerging technologies, components, and research and developments going on in the satellite communications technologies market

A breakdown of satellite communications technologies, such as the Automatic Identification System (AIS) and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), as well as end-use industries, such as automotive, transportation, healthcare, maritime, and energy

Market share analysis of key market participants, their competitive landscape and profiles of major players in the market, including the Boeing Co., the China National Space Administration (CNSA), European Space Agency (ESA), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), RUAG Holding AG, Sierra Nevada

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Orbit

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO)

Elliptical Orbit

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Technology Development and Demonstration

Earth Observation (Remote Sensing and Weather Forecasting)

Communications

Space Science and Research

Surveillance and Security

Navigation and Tracking

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Sector

Civil

Commercial

Military

Government

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Blue Origin Llc

The Boeing Co.

China National Space Administration (CNSA)

European Space Agency (ESA)

Gomspace A/S

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Innovative Solutions In Space B.V.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA)

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Ruag Holding Ag

Sierra Nevada Corp.

State Corporation For Space Activities (Roscomos)

Spacex (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems Inc.

United Launch Alliance Llc (ULA)

Virgin Galactic

Chapter 9 Appendix: List of Satellites

List of Satellites Launched

List of Satellite Contractors and Their Launches as of 2018

Comparison of Satellite Contractors' Launches, 2018 vs. 2019

