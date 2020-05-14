New York, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Windshield Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798015/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.9 Billion by the year 2025, Laminated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$264.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$223.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Laminated will reach a market size of US$989.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; Compagnie de Saint-Gobain; DURA Automotive Systems; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Guardian Glass; Magna International, Inc.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.; Sisecam Group; Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.; Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798015/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Windshield Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Windshield Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Windshield Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Windshield Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Laminated (Glass Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Laminated (Glass Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Laminated (Glass Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Tempered (Glass Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Tempered (Glass Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Tempered (Glass Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Windshield Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 19: United States Automotive Windshield Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Automotive Windshield Market in the United States by

Glass Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Automotive Windshield Market Share

Breakdown by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Automotive Windshield Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Automotive Windshield Market in the United States by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Automotive Windshield Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Automotive Windshield Historic Market Review

by Glass Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Automotive Windshield Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Automotive Windshield Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automotive Windshield Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Windshield: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Automotive Windshield Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Automotive Windshield Market Share Analysis

by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Windshield: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Automotive Windshield Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Automotive Windshield Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Automotive Windshield Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Automotive Windshield Market by Glass Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Automotive Windshield Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Automotive Windshield Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Windshield Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Automotive Windshield Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Automotive Windshield Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Automotive Windshield Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Windshield Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Glass Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Windshield Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Automotive Windshield Market in France by Glass Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Automotive Windshield Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Automotive Windshield Market Share Analysis by

Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Automotive Windshield Market in France by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Automotive Windshield Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Automotive Windshield Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Automotive Windshield Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Automotive Windshield Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Automotive Windshield Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Automotive Windshield Market by Glass Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Automotive Windshield Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Automotive Windshield Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Windshield:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Automotive Windshield Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive Windshield Market Share

Analysis by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Windshield:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Windshield Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Windshield Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Automotive Windshield Historic Market Review

by Glass Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Automotive Windshield Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Automotive Windshield Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Automotive Windshield Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Automotive Windshield Market in Russia by Glass Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Automotive Windshield Market in Russia by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Windshield Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Automotive Windshield Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Glass Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Automotive Windshield Market Share

Breakdown by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Windshield Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Automotive Windshield Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Windshield Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Windshield Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Automotive Windshield Market in Asia-Pacific by Glass

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Market Share

Analysis by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Automotive Windshield Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Automotive Windshield Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Automotive Windshield Market Share

Breakdown by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Automotive Windshield Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Automotive Windshield Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Automotive Windshield Historic Market Review

by Glass Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Automotive Windshield Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Automotive Windshield Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Automotive Windshield Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Automotive Windshield Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Automotive Windshield Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Automotive Windshield Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Windshield Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Windshield: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Automotive Windshield Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glass

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Market

Share Analysis by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Windshield: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Automotive Windshield Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Automotive Windshield Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Automotive Windshield Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Automotive Windshield Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Automotive Windshield Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Automotive Windshield Market by

Glass Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Automotive Windshield Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Automotive Windshield Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Automotive Windshield Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Windshield Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Glass Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Automotive Windshield Market Share

Breakdown by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Windshield Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Windshield Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Windshield Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Automotive Windshield Market in Brazil by Glass

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Automotive Windshield Market Share

Analysis by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Automotive Windshield Market in Brazil by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Windshield Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Automotive Windshield Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Automotive Windshield Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Automotive Windshield Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automotive Windshield Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 155: Automotive Windshield Market in Rest of Latin

America by Glass Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Automotive Windshield Market

Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Windshield Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 158: Automotive Windshield Market in Rest of Latin

America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Windshield Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Automotive Windshield Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 161: Automotive Windshield Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Automotive Windshield Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Windshield Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: The Middle East Automotive Windshield Historic

Market by Glass Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Automotive Windshield Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Glass Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Windshield Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Windshield Historic

Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Automotive Windshield Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Automotive Windshield: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Automotive Windshield Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Automotive Windshield Market Share Analysis

by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Windshield: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Automotive Windshield Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Automotive Windshield Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Automotive Windshield Market in Israel in US$

Million by Glass Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Windshield Market in Israel in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Automotive Windshield Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Automotive Windshield Market by Glass

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Windshield Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Windshield Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Windshield Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Automotive Windshield Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Automotive Windshield Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Automotive Windshield Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Automotive Windshield Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Windshield Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Automotive Windshield Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Automotive Windshield Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Glass Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Automotive Windshield Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Automotive Windshield Market

Share Breakdown by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Automotive Windshield Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Windshield Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Windshield Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Glass Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Automotive Windshield Market in Africa by Glass

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Glass Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Automotive Windshield Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Automotive Windshield Market in Africa by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Automotive Windshield Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ASAHI GLASS

CENTRAL GLASS

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA

DURA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP

GUARDIAN GLASS

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

NIPPON SHEET GLASS

SHENZHEN BENSON AUTOMOBILE GLASS CO., LTD.

VITRO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS

SISECAM GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798015/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001