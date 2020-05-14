EFECTE OYJ – COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT – 14 MAY 2020 at 11.00﻿





Efecte has concluded its co-determination negotiations

﻿The co-determination negotiations commenced by Efecte on 29 April 2020, aimed at adjusting operations in the circumstances caused by COVID-19, have been concluded.

As a result of the negotiations, Efecte undertakes role and organizational changes and part-time layoffs until further notice for all employees in Finland. The layoffs are estimated to last at the latest until the end of October 2020. In addition, as a result of the negotiations, a total of five employments are terminated.



Further inquiries:

CEO Niilo Fredrikson, tel +358 50 356 7177

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

