What are the latest developments in the bikesharing and scootersharing market? This research estimates that the number of deployed vehicles in bike-sharing schemes will grow at a CAGR of 9 percent from 23.2 million at the end of 2019 to 35.8 million by 2024.

According to this market research report, the scootersharing fleet is forecasted to grow from 774,000 vehicles worldwide in 2019 to more than 4.6 million vehicles in 2024. The market consists of traditional sit-down electric scooters and stand-up electric scooters. The deployed fleet in traditional scootersharing services is anticipated to reach 482,000 vehicles at the end of 2024. The fleet of stand-up scooters is anticipated to outnumber the traditional scooters by a factor of ten at the end of the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic now affects the scootersharing operators negatively in many countries as many cities limit people's mobility temporarily. This should not have any impact on the long-term growth in this market, but will result in lower ridership in 2020 than first anticipated. Scootersharing operators offer access to scooters that are spread across cities. Usage is typically billed by the minute or by distance driven with rates that include fuel/charging, parking, insurance and maintenance.

The scootersharing operators have their own street team or utilise a network of partners that ensure that the scooters have fuel or are charged and are serviced on a regular basis. New technologies in the form of telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of scootersharing services. Notable vendors of scootersharing telematics technology include COMODULE, INVERS, Vulog and Octo Telematics. Leading traditional scootersharing operators include Bounce, Vogo, ECooltra, CityScoot and Acciona.

During 2017-2018, new services comprising stand up scooters were introduced. The leading operators in this segment include Lime, Bird, Spin, Tier, Voi and Dott. Nearly all of the 100 specialist scootersharing service companies on the market use a free floating operational model. Today cities in many cases limit the number of stand-up scooters allowed on the streets through mandatory operator licences. The regulatory environment shows notable differences between regions, national markets and even on city level due to varying regulatory frameworks.



Vehicle registration laws is one aspect of how the regulatory environment affects the scootersharing industry. Stand up scootersharing services are still prohibited in some markets including the UK, Ireland, China and Singapore. There are still plenty of untapped potential markets for scootersharing operators and we also expect that more countries will allow scootersharing services in the upcoming years.



Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on bikesharing and scootersharing fleets worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the connected bikesharing and scootersharing value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 26 technology vendors and their propositions.

Case studies of 47 shared micromobility initiatives.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2024.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the current status of the shared micromobility industry?

Which are the leading technology platform providers?

How are carmakers and other mobility companies positioning themselves on the market?

What bikesharing services are available from leading service providers today?

What scootersharing services are available from leading service providers today?

What business models are used by bikesharing and scootersharing operators?

How will the regulatory developments affect this market in the next years?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America and other parts of the world?

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

1 Introduction to micromobility

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.1.3 Bicycle and scooter usage

1.1.4 Shared mobility services

1.2 Market trends

1.2.1 Peak car use and car ownership

1.2.2 The sharing economy

1.3 Overview of micromobility services

1.3.1 Bikesharing services

1.3.2 Scootersharing services

1.3.3 Operational models

1.4 Micromobility services worldwide

1.4.1 Micromobility in Europe

1.4.2 Micromobility in North America

1.4.3 Micromobility in Asia-Pacific

1.4.4 Overview of micromobility service providers

1.4.5 Business models

1.5 Micromobility telematics infrastructure

1.5.1 Vehicle segment

1.5.2 Tracking segment

1.5.3 Network segment

1.5.4 Service segment

2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Bikesharing market forecasts

2.1.1 Bikesharing in Europe

2.1.2 Bikesharing in North America

2.1.3 Bikesharing in Rest of World

2.1.4 Bikesharing technology vendor market shares

2.2 Scootersharing market forecasts

2.2.1 Scootersharing in Europe

2.2.2 Scootersharing in North America

2.2.3 Scootersharing in Rest of World

2.2.4 Scootersharing service providers

2.3 Regulatory environment

2.4 Market trends and industry observations

2.4.1 Micromobility is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services

2.4.2 Micromobility and public transport ecosystems to converge

2.4.3 Cities will embrace various types of micromobility

2.4.4 Micromobility operators to develop and use more ruggedized vehicles

2.4.5 Scooter manufacturers add embedded telematics

2.4.6 Telecoms industry players bet on micromobility services

2.4.7 Micromobility becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs

2.4.8 New players appear in the micromobility value chain

2.4.9 Pace of M&A activity increases as the market reaches a consolidation phase

3 Micromobility operators

3.1 Specialist micromobility operators

3.1.1 Blinkee.city

3.1.2 CityBee

3.1.3 Grow (Grin and Yellow)

3.1.4 Helbiz

3.1.5 Hive (FREE NOW)

3.1.6 JUMP (Uber)

3.1.7 Lime

3.1.8 Ojo (Last Mile Holdings)

3.1.9 Poppy

3.1.10 Scoot Networks (Bird)

3.1.11 Yulu

3.2 Specialist bikesharing operators

3.2.1 Anywheel

3.2.2 Bond Mobility

3.2.3 Call a Bike by DB Connect

3.2.4 Clear Channel

3.2.5 CycleHop (HOPR)

3.2.6 Docomo Cycle

3.2.7 Donkey Republic

3.2.8 Freebike

3.2.9 Hello Global (Hellobike)

3.2.10 JCDecaux (Cyclocity)

3.2.11 Meituan Bike (Mobike)

3.2.12 Motivate (Lyft)

3.2.13 Nextbike

3.2.14 Ofo

3.2.15 SG Bike

3.2.16 Tembici

3.2.17 VBikes

3.2.18 Zagster

3.3 Specialist scootersharing operators

3.3.1 Acciona

3.3.2 Bird

3.3.3 Blue Duck

3.3.4 Bounce

3.3.5 Cityscoot

3.3.6 Coup

3.3.7 Dott

3.3.8 ECooltra

3.3.9 Emmy

3.3.10 Felyx

3.3.11 Muving

3.3.12 Revel

3.3.13 Scooty (Europcar)

3.3.14 Skip

3.3.15 Spin

3.3.16 Tier Mobility

3.3.17 Vogo

3.3.18 Voi Technology

4 Technology vendors

4.1 Specialist bikesharing technology vendors

4.1.1 Bewegen Technologies

4.1.2 Conneqtech

4.1.3 DropBike (Drop Mobility)

4.1.4 Omni intelligent Technology

4.1.5 PBSC Urban Solutions

4.1.6 Sitael

4.1.7 Smoove

4.1.8 SoftTech Interactive Solutions (Mobilock)

4.1.9 Youon Bike Technologies

4.2 Micromobility telematics solution vendors

4.2.1 COMODULE

4.2.2 E-motionlabs

4.2.3 INVERS

4.2.4 Luna

4.2.5 Octo Telematics

4.2.6 Queclink Wireless Solutions

4.2.7 SharingOS

4.2.8 Teltonika

4.2.9 Tracefy

4.2.10 Vulog

4.3 Micromobility software platform vendors

4.3.1 ElectricFeel

4.3.2 Joyride Technologies

4.3.3 Samokato

4.3.4 Sensefields

4.3.5 Spring

4.3.6 Urban Sharing

4.3.7 Wunder Mobility



