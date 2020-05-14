Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphite Market - Types, Sub-Types and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Graphite market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of both market volume in tons and value in US$, and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus has had a profound impact on the commodities market, of which graphite, too, is a part. China, the world's largest producer of graphite accounting for over 70% of the global total, is where this pandemic reared its ugly head and impacted production to a large extent.

The global value market for Graphite by application is the largest for Metallurgy, estimated at US$7.9 billion (37.3% share) in 2019, which is projected to reach US$10.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8% between the two years. The global volume market for Graphite in Electrical Applications is likely to record the fastest similar period CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2026.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • The Graphite global report analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and applications
  • Graphite market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and applications across all major countries
  • Graphite Market Undergoing Rapid Transformation
  • Graphene from Graphite: A Game-changing Material with Enormous Potential
  • Turbulent Times Challenging the Market for Graphite Electrodes
  • 3D Mapping of Graphite Mines Being Done Using Underground Drones
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 61
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 151 companies

Product Outline

The market for product types of Graphite studied in this report comprise the following:

  • Natural Graphite
    • Amorphous Graphite
    • Flake Graphite (further segmented based on Flake Size)
      • Jumbo Flakes
      • Large Flakes
      • Medium Flakes
      • Small Flakes
      • Fine Flakes
  • Synthetic Graphite
    • Carbon Fibers
    • Graphite Blocks
    • Graphite Electrodes
    • Graphite Powder
    • Other Sub-Types

The report analyzes the market for the following applications of Graphite:

  • Electrical Applications
  • Metallurgical Applications
  • Technical Applications
  • Other Applications

Geographic Coverage

  • North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
  • Rest of World

Key Topics Covered

Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective
6. North America
7. Europe
8. Asia-Pacific
9. South America
10. Rest of World

Part C: Guide to the Industry

Part D: Annexure

Companies Mentioned

  • Abalonyx AS
  • Advanced Metallurgic Group NV
  • Asbury Carbons, Inc
  • Baoji Tianrui Nonferrous Metal Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Battery Minerals Ltd
  • Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd
  • BGWI Carbon Graphite
  • Black Rock Mining Limited
  • BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd.
  • Canada Carbon, Inc.
  • Ceylon Graphite Corporation
  • China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc.
  • Chotanagpur Graphite Pvt., Ltd
  • Directa Plus S.p.A.
  • Dominik Georg Luh Technografit GmbH
  • Eagle Graphite, Inc
  • Ecograph Limited
  • Energoprom Group
  • First Graphene Limited
  • Focus Graphite, Inc.
  • G6 Materials Corporation
  • GES Middle East FZE
  • Global Graphene Group
  • Graftech International Ltd
  • Graphenea S.A
  • Graphexel Ltd
  • Graphit Kropfmuhl Gmbh
  • Graphite India Limited
  • Hensen Graphite Co., Ltd.
  • Hexagon Energy Materials Limited
  • Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Imagine Intelligent Materials Pty Ltd.
  • Imerys Graphite & Carbon
  • Jiaozuo Zhongzhou Carbon Co., Ltd
  • Jilin Songjiang Carbon Import & Export Co., Ltd.
  • Jixi Puchen Graphite Co., Ltd.
  • Lincoln Minerals Limited
  • Lomiko Metals, Inc.
  • Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd
  • Mason Graphite, Inc.
  • Mersen Group
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Nanoxplore, Inc
  • New Energy Minerals Ltd
  • Next Graphite, Inc
  • NGS Trading & Consulting GmbH
  • Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd
  • Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd.
  • Northern Graphite Corporation
  • Novocarbon Corporation
  • Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Qingdao Tennry Carbon Co., Ltd
  • SGL Carbon SE
  • Sinosteel Germany GmbH
  • Sinotek Materials Co., Ltd
  • Superior Graphite Co
  • Syrah Resources Ltd
  • The UK Carbon & Graphite Company Limited
  • Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals Private Limited
  • Triton Minerals Limited
  • Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co., Ltd

