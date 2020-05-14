Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation Therapy Market with Focus on LINAC: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Radiation Therapy Market is expected to reach US$10.11 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 3.38%, over the period 2020-2024.



Factors such as surging incidence of cancer cases, rising healthcare expenditure, upsurge in economic growth, growing ageing population and expanding urbanization are expected to drive the global radiation therapy market. The growth of the market would be challenged by severe side effects of the therapy and stringent regulations and barriers to implementation. A few notable trends may include increasing public awareness, rising preference towards non-invasive procedures and advancements in technology.

The global radiation therapy market can be categorized into external beam radiation therapy, internal beam radiation therapy and others (systemic radiotherapy) on the basis of type. Further, the external beam radiation therapy market is segmented on the basis of type and devices.

Depending upon the type, the global external beam radiation therapy market can be categorized into following categories: Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), Tomotherapy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy and Proton Therapy. Whereas, on the basis of devices, the global external beam radiation therapy market can be segmented into three categories, named as, LINAC (Linear Accelerators), proton beam therapy devices and compact advanced therapy devices.

The fastest-growing regional market is North America due to continuous inclination to the usage of novel technologies, rising disposable income and healthcare expenditure in the region and rising awareness about procedures and sophisticated diagnostic techniques. Europe represents the second largest radiation therapy market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global radiation therapy market segmented on the basis of type.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Ion Beam Applications SA, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Inc., Elekta AB, ViewRay, Inc. and Hitachi Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Radiation Therapy

1.2 Types of Radiation Therapy

1.3 LINAC

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Slowdown in Emerging Markets

2.2 Change in Organic Traffic

2.3 Impact on Radiation Therapy

2.4 Risk Factors for Severe Adverse Events

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Radiation Therapy Penetration Rate by Country

3.4 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Type

3.5 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Region

4. Global External & Internal Beam Radiation Therapy Market

4.1 Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Market

4.1.1 Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Market by Type

4.3 Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Market by Devices

4.3.1 Global LINAC Market Forecast by Value

4.3.2 Global LINAC Market Growth Potential

4.4 Global Internal Beam Radiation Therapy Market

4.4.1 Global Internal Beam Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value

5. Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America Radiation Therapy Market by Value

5.1.2 North America Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value

5.1.3 North America Treated Patients with Radiation Therapy

5.1.4 North America External Beam Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value

5.1.5 North America External Beam Therapy Market by Devices

5.1.6 North America LINAC Market Forecast by Value

5.1.7 North America LINAC Installed Base Forecast

5.1.8 North America Cancer Treatment Per LINAC

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4 Latin America

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.2 Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

6.1.3 Expanding Urbanization

6.1.4 Growing Aging Population

6.1.5 Upsurge in Economic Growth

6.1.6 Adoption of Unhealthy Lifestyle

6.2 Key Trends and Developments

6.2.1 Advancements in Technology

6.2.2 Increasing Public Awareness

6.2.3 Rising Preference Towards Non-Invasive Procedures

6.2.4 Emergence of Artificial Intelligence

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Severe Side Effects of Therapy

6.3.2 Stringent Regulations

6.3.3 Barriers to Implementation

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market

7.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

7.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

7.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7.1.4 Global Radiation Therapy Installed Base Share by Company

7.1.5 Global LINAC Market Share by Company

7.1.6 Global LINAC New Sockets Share by Company

7.1.7 Global LINAC New Orders Share by Company

7.1.8 Global LINAC Installed Base Share by Company

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Radiation Therapy Market Share by Company

7.2.2 North America New LINAC Orders Share by Company

7.3 EMEA

7.3.1 EMEA Radiation Therapy Market Share by Company

7.3.2 EMEA New LINAC Orders Share by Company

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Radiation Therapy Market Share by Company

7.4.2 Asia Pacific New LINAC Orders Share by Company

7.4.3 China New LINAC Orders Share by Company

8. Company Profiles (Business & Financial Overview, Strategies)

8.1 Ion Beam Applications S.A.

8.2 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

8.3 Accuray, Inc.

8.4 Elekta AB

8.5 ViewRay, Inc.

8.6 Hitachi, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzjl4d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900