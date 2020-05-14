Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PC Based Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global PC Based Automation Market is poised to experience strong growth during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include a growing need for efficient monitoring in manufacturing plants, rising emphasis on regulatory compliances and rising demand for smart automation solutions.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on a global as well as regional levels. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on key countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures. The report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 PC Based Automation Market, By Component
4.1 Distributed Control System
4.2 Industrial Pcs (IPCs)
4.3 Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs)
4.4 Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)
4.5 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
5 PC Based Automation Market, By Offering
5.1 Training
5.2 Software Upgrades
5.3 Software
5.4 Services
5.5 Repair and Maintenance
5.6 Installation
5.7 Hardware
6 PC Based Automation Market, By Deployment
6.1 On-Premise
6.2 Cloud
7 PC Based Automation Market, By Network Technology
7.1 Wireless Communication Technology
7.2 Wired Communication Technology
8 PC Based Automation Market, By Communication Content
8.1 Discrete Industry
8.2 Process Industries
9 PC Based Automation Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 ABB
11.2 Advantech
11.3 Beckhoff Automation
11.4 Bosch Rexroth
11.5 Emerson Electric
11.6 General Electric
11.7 Honeywell
11.8 IDEC
11.9 Kontron S&T
11.10 Mitsubishi Electric
11.11 OMRON
11.12 Rockwell Automation
11.13 Schneider Electric
11.14 Siemens
11.15 Yokogawa Electric
