The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on amusement parks. As the virus continued to spread Disney was forced to shutter its parks in Asia, America and Europe while Six Flags announced that it would close down or delay the opening of its parks in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Some amusement parks have already begun to plan for a phased re-opening of their locations. Legoland Japan reopened on March 23rd with temperature checks prior to entry while Disney has set out its health and safety plan for Shanghai Disneyland, which will be the first of the company's locations to re-open on Monday May 11.



Capacity management is expected to become important as more amusement parks begin to re-open in a post COVID-19 world. This could include only selling tickets during set intervals and allowing a limited number of guests to enter during each interval as well as introducing a one way traffic flow to minimize contact between guests. Some parks may also consider leaving seats or rows vacant on rides and reducing dining room capacity to encourage social distancing. As part of their capacity management plan, Shanghai Disneyland will initially operate at a much lowered capacity and slowly build up to a maximum 30% capacity target over a number of weeks.



