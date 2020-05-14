Next Games Oyj

May 14, 2020 05:00 ET

May 14, 2020 05:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 14, 2020 at 12:00. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nuard Ventures Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hiitola Kalle

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200513104446_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-12

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 513 Unit price: 1.71 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 513 Volume weighted average price: 1.71 EUR