Global Arabinoxylan Fiber Market is expected to cross USD 40 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing demand for antioxidant rich and easily digestible solutions in food & beverage industry is likely to augment product demand.

Arabinoxylan fiber industry from beverage business is likely to grow with CAGR of over 12.5% through 2026 owing to increasing demand for high performances and easily digestible ingredients. It is widely used to increase stability and viscosity plus it easily soluble water when compared to other dietary fibers. Furthermore, growing trend of utilizing probiotics and high dietary fiber content is beverages to promote heart and digestive health is likely to stimulate market share.

Arabinoxylan fiber market for meat products is likely to witness growth with CAGR of over 11% by the end of 2026 owing to increasing demand for meat alternatives and shift in dietary patterns. It is widely used to supplement & manufacture meat alternative products as it aids in effective binding and gives meat like texture. Furthermore, its neutral taste and odor along with compatibility with various natural ingredients is likely to boost the market outlook.

Some major findings of arabinoxylan market report include:

The demand for arabinoxylan market is increasing globally owing to rapid shift towards vegetarian alternatives in food & beverage industry

Changing dietary patterns and increasing demand for easily digestible solutions is likely to trigger arabinoxylan fiber industry growth.

Increasing demand for natural ingredients in cosmetic industry owing to rising awareness on side effects of chemical additives is likely to accelerate the product demand.

Industry players are rapidly investing in new extraction methods to market product with purity and sustainability taglines which is likely to boost brand awareness

Manufactures are investing in investing in developing indigenous technology in order to gain cost competitive advantage in consolidated market sphere

Market for arabinoxylan in swine feed is likely to grow with CAGR of 10% through 2026 owing to increasing demand for pork and cured meats

Changing consumer perception on nutrition and increasing demand for easily digestible psyllium pharmaceuticals to augment product demand

New product development and opening new manufacturing facilities remains vital growth strategy

Increasing product penetration of rice arabinoxylan solution in ruminant feed to improve quality and yield of milk is likely to boost market trends

Manufacturers are also investing in marketing in an attempt to boost brand recognition, attract young adults, and broaden consumer base

Increasing demand for for nutrition rich ingredients in food & beverage industry and product penetration is likely to foster arabinoxylan fiber market statistics

Some of the major players operating in the market include Cargill, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co. K, HL Agro, and BioActor BV

Strict manufacturing regulations in North America and Europe is likely is increasing competition in market as industry players are competing on price and quality

COVID 19 epidemic is likely to restrict the market growth owing to trade restriction and lockdown enforced in North America, Europe, and Asia.

European arabinoxylan fiber market is likely to surpass USD 12 million by 2026 owing to rising geriatric population & increasing consumer inclination towards high quality collagen based anti-aging serums will boost market share. Arabinoxylan is widely used to manufacture collagen-based cosmetics owing to its rich protein and antioxidant concentration. After application, it effectively penetrates the top dermis ok skin owing to quick absorbing and light nature. It also helps in moistening & lubricating skin owing to its water retention properties which makes it compatible with tough winter conditions in Europe which is likely to trigger market share.

Several industry players are engaged in new product development in an attempt to diversity product portfolio and provide industry specific targeted solutions. Manufacturers are rapidly sourcing high-quality raw material along with getting into long term contracts to reduce supplier resilience and provide competitive price advantage which is likely to boost the industry landscape.

