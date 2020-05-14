Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geosynthetics Market - Types, Raw Materials and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increased adoption of geosynthetics in the past few years has boosted the global geosynthetics market growth. In addition, rising investment in environmental projects and infrastructure by both developing and developed countries predicted to boost sustainable development and contribute extensively to reducing the carbon footprint. New production technologies and cost-effective production techniques provide opportunities for manufacturers of geosynthetics material.



The publisher has been continuously monitoring the COVID-19 Pandemic impact on the global economy. The analysts of this report have taken care of the impact while forecasting the global market size of Geosynthetics for the analysis period.



The demand for Geosynthetics by product is led by the Geotextiles segment, accounting for about 45% share in 2019, which is projected to reach US$10.6 billion by 2026 at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2026. The overall Geosynthetics market is expected to touch US$15 billion in 2020.



Research Findings & Coverage

Geosynthetics global market analyzed in this study with respect to product types, raw materials, and applications

The report estimates/projects the market size of Geosynthetics by product type, raw material and application in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Ongoing expansion of road and rail networks worldwide drive the demand growth for Geosynthetics market

This market research report talks about technologies advancements in Geosynthetics

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 59

The industry guide includes the contact details for 360 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Technological Advances in Geosynthetics

1.1.1 Graphene Coated Geotextiles

1.1.2 Metallocene Polypropylene (PP) Geosynthetics

1.1.3 Nanofibre Geosynthetics

1.1.4 Carbon Black and Carbon Nanotubes

1.2 Product Outline

1.2.1 Introduction

1.2.2 Geosynthetics Properties and Tests

1.2.2.1 General and Index Properties and Tests

1.2.2.2 Performance Properties and Tests

1.2.2.3 Other Properties

1.2.3 Raw Materials of Geosynthetics

1.2.4 Manufacturing of Geosynthetic Material

1.2.5 Types of Geosynthetics

1.2.5.1 Geotextiles

1.2.5.2 Geomembranes

1.2.5.3 Geogrids

1.2.5.4 Geocells

1.2.5.5 Geonets

1.2.5.6 Others

1.2.5.6.1 Geocomposites

1.2.5.6.2 Geofoam

1.2.5.6.3 Geosynthetic Clay Liners

1.2.6 Functions of Geosynthetics

1.2.6.1 Separation Function

1.2.6.2 Reinforcement Function

1.2.6.3 Filtration Function

1.2.6.4 Drainage Function

1.2.6.5 Containment Function

1.2.7 Application of Geosynthetics

1.2.7.1 Use of Geosynthetics in Roads

1.2.7.2 Use of Geosynthetics in Railways

1.2.7.3 Use of Geosynthetics in Soil Reinforcement

1.2.7.4 Use of Geosynthetics in Waterworks and Waste Treatments

1.2.7.5 Use of Geosynthetics in Other Applications

1.2.7.5.1 Use of Geosynthetics in Erosion Control

1.2.7.5.2 Use of Geosynthetics in Agriculture

1.2.7.5.3 Use of Geosynthetics in Mining



2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Geosynthetics Market Overview by Product Type

4.1.1 Geosynthetics Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

4.1.1.1 Geotextiles

4.1.1.2 Geomembranes

4.1.1.3 Geogrids

4.1.1.4 Geocells

4.1.1.5 Geonets

4.1.1.6 Other Geosynthetics

4.2 Global Geosynthetics Market Overview by Raw Material

4.2.1 Geosynthetics Raw Material Market Overview by Global Region

4.2.1.1 Polypropylene Geosynthetics

4.2.1.2 Polyester Geosynthetics

4.2.1.3 Polyethylene Geosynthetics

4.2.1.4 Other Geosynthetic Materials

4.3 Global Geosynthetics Market Overview by Application

4.3.1 Geosynthetics Application Market Overview by Global Region

4.3.1.1 Roads

4.3.1.2 Railways

4.3.1.3 Soil Reinforcement

4.3.1.4 Waterworks and Waste Treatment

4.3.1.5 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



5. NORTH AMERICA



6. EUROPE



7. ASIA-PACIFIC



8. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



Companies Mentioned



ACE Geosynthetics

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

AGRU America, Inc.

AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH

Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd.

Asahi Geotechnologies Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd.

Atlas Molded Products

Beaulieu International Group

Beaulieu Technical Textiles

Belton Industries, Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Carthage Mills, Inc.

CETCO

Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA

Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

Cooley Group

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Fabrene Inc.

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Freudenberg Group

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

Geo-Synthetics, LLC

Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd.

GSE Environmental, LLC

Gundle Plastics Group

Hanes Geo Components

Huesker Synthetic GmbH

Huikwang Corporation

Huitex

Huvis Corporation

Intermas Nets SA

JUTA AS

Kaytech Engineered Fabrics

Kusumgar Corporates Private Limited

Low & Bonar PLC

Maedakosen Co., Ltd.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Naue GmbH & Co., KG

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Okasan Livic Co., Ltd

Presto Geosystems

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Raven Industries, Inc.

Royal Tencate NV

SIBUR Holding

SKAPS Industries

Solmax International Inc.

Strata Systems Inc.

Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

TENAX Corporation

Tensar International Corporation

TERRAM Geosynthetics

TERRAM Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd.

Tessilbrenta Srl A Socio Unico

The Dow Chemical Company

Thrace Group

TYPAR Geosynthetics



