The increased adoption of geosynthetics in the past few years has boosted the global geosynthetics market growth. In addition, rising investment in environmental projects and infrastructure by both developing and developed countries predicted to boost sustainable development and contribute extensively to reducing the carbon footprint. New production technologies and cost-effective production techniques provide opportunities for manufacturers of geosynthetics material.

The publisher has been continuously monitoring the COVID-19 Pandemic impact on the global economy. The analysts of this report have taken care of the impact while forecasting the global market size of Geosynthetics for the analysis period.

The demand for Geosynthetics by product is led by the Geotextiles segment, accounting for about 45% share in 2019, which is projected to reach US$10.6 billion by 2026 at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2026. The overall Geosynthetics market is expected to touch US$15 billion in 2020.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Geosynthetics global market analyzed in this study with respect to product types, raw materials, and applications
  • The report estimates/projects the market size of Geosynthetics by product type, raw material and application in each major region/country globally for the analysis period
  • Ongoing expansion of road and rail networks worldwide drive the demand growth for Geosynthetics market
  • This market research report talks about technologies advancements in Geosynthetics
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 59
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 360 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Technological Advances in Geosynthetics
1.1.1 Graphene Coated Geotextiles
1.1.2 Metallocene Polypropylene (PP) Geosynthetics
1.1.3 Nanofibre Geosynthetics
1.1.4 Carbon Black and Carbon Nanotubes
1.2 Product Outline
1.2.1 Introduction
1.2.2 Geosynthetics Properties and Tests
1.2.2.1 General and Index Properties and Tests
1.2.2.2 Performance Properties and Tests
1.2.2.3 Other Properties
1.2.3 Raw Materials of Geosynthetics
1.2.4 Manufacturing of Geosynthetic Material
1.2.5 Types of Geosynthetics
1.2.5.1 Geotextiles
1.2.5.2 Geomembranes
1.2.5.3 Geogrids
1.2.5.4 Geocells
1.2.5.5 Geonets
1.2.5.6 Others
1.2.5.6.1 Geocomposites
1.2.5.6.2 Geofoam
1.2.5.6.3 Geosynthetic Clay Liners
1.2.6 Functions of Geosynthetics
1.2.6.1 Separation Function
1.2.6.2 Reinforcement Function
1.2.6.3 Filtration Function
1.2.6.4 Drainage Function
1.2.6.5 Containment Function
1.2.7 Application of Geosynthetics
1.2.7.1 Use of Geosynthetics in Roads
1.2.7.2 Use of Geosynthetics in Railways
1.2.7.3 Use of Geosynthetics in Soil Reinforcement
1.2.7.4 Use of Geosynthetics in Waterworks and Waste Treatments
1.2.7.5 Use of Geosynthetics in Other Applications
1.2.7.5.1 Use of Geosynthetics in Erosion Control
1.2.7.5.2 Use of Geosynthetics in Agriculture
1.2.7.5.3 Use of Geosynthetics in Mining

2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Geosynthetics Market Overview by Product Type
4.1.1 Geosynthetics Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
4.1.1.1 Geotextiles
4.1.1.2 Geomembranes
4.1.1.3 Geogrids
4.1.1.4 Geocells
4.1.1.5 Geonets
4.1.1.6 Other Geosynthetics
4.2 Global Geosynthetics Market Overview by Raw Material
4.2.1 Geosynthetics Raw Material Market Overview by Global Region
4.2.1.1 Polypropylene Geosynthetics
4.2.1.2 Polyester Geosynthetics
4.2.1.3 Polyethylene Geosynthetics
4.2.1.4 Other Geosynthetic Materials
4.3 Global Geosynthetics Market Overview by Application
4.3.1 Geosynthetics Application Market Overview by Global Region
4.3.1.1 Roads
4.3.1.2 Railways
4.3.1.3 Soil Reinforcement
4.3.1.4 Waterworks and Waste Treatment
4.3.1.5 Other Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5. NORTH AMERICA

6. EUROPE

7. ASIA-PACIFIC

8. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART D: ANNEXURE

Companies Mentioned

