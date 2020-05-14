Waturu Holding A/S – trading update

for the period 01.01.2020 – 31.03.2020



Company announcement No. 29

Vejle, May 14. 2020



Waturu Holding A/S – Trading update



Upgrading of financial expectations

Adaptation of the organization in the subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S

Next financial statement



Upgrading of financial expectations

Waturu Holding A/S, increased the financial expectations in the company's announcement of May 1, 2020. Here, the expected revenue target is increased from more than DKK 100 million in 2023 to a new expected revenue target of DKK 140 to 150 million in 2023.

Adaptation of the organization in the subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S

The subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S's organization will be adapted to the upcoming planned IPO. In this connection, the company's head office is relocated to Vejle, where the company's activities in development and administration are combined.

Next financial statement

Next financial statement on August 27, 2020



About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

CFO Michael Nørgaard, cell.: +45 2720 6214, e-mail: mn@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3rd,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



Important links:

Websites:

www.waturu.com



Financial reports:

www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:

www.waturu.com/news

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/