Waturu Holding A/S – trading update
for the period 01.01.2020 – 31.03.2020
Company announcement No. 29
Vejle, May 14. 2020
Waturu Holding A/S – Trading update
Upgrading of financial expectations
Waturu Holding A/S, increased the financial expectations in the company's announcement of May 1, 2020. Here, the expected revenue target is increased from more than DKK 100 million in 2023 to a new expected revenue target of DKK 140 to 150 million in 2023.
Adaptation of the organization in the subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S
The subsidiary Watgen Medical A/S's organization will be adapted to the upcoming planned IPO. In this connection, the company's head office is relocated to Vejle, where the company's activities in development and administration are combined.
Next financial statement
Next financial statement on August 27, 2020
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
CFO Michael Nørgaard, cell.: +45 2720 6214, e-mail: mn@waturu.com
Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle
Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3rd,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com
Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Waturu Holding A/S
Vejle, DENMARK