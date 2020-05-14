Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soil Conditioners Market by Type (Surfactants, Gypsum, Super Absorbent Polymers, and Others), Application (Agriculture, Construction & Mining, and Others), Formulation (Liquid and Dry), Crop Type, Soil Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The soil conditioners market is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025.



Factors such as increased demand for agriculture crops, owing to a rise in population in developing countries and a decrease in the availability of arable land leading farmers to increase the yield of crops in the available agricultural land, especially in the developing countries, are expected to drive the soil conditioners market.



The surfactants segment, by type, is projected to dominate the market by 2025.

Surfactants are chemical substances that increase the function of penetration of an agrochemical by lowering its surface tension. They are also termed as soil wetting agents. Increased demand for crops in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to drive demand for surfactants in the years to come. These countries are key producers of various crops, and with the rise in population, the demand for crops is only expected to increase in the years to come.



The agriculture segment of the soil conditioners market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The surplus use of chemicals and fertilizers has led to shrinkage in the fertility and productivity of the soil. Soil conditioners act as a valuable tool for the agricultural industry with their ability to enhance soil fertility, texture, and quality. Apart from this, shrinkage in the availability of arable land has urged farmers to enhance crop production in existing land, thus creating an opportunity for soil conditioner manufacturers. In developing countries, population growth and urbanization are the key reasons for the shrinkage of arable land. However, this has also increased the demand for crop production in these developing countries, increasing demand for soil conditioners in these countries.

The North American market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the high adoption rate of industrialization, which is leading to a decrease in the availability of arable land.

The increase in industrial activities is a key factor that has caused soil degradation in the North American region. Also, North America hosts several mining activities, which has led to barren soil that is susceptible to erosion by wind and rain. This has led to an increase in demand for soil conditioners in the region, as farmers opt to increase the productivity of crops in the available agriculture land. Apart from this, the region is also backed by an abundance of sports fields and lawns, which is further boosting demand for soil conditioners in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Soil Conditioners Market

4.2 Soil Conditioners Market, by Liquid

4.3 North America: Soil Conditioners Market, by Country and Type

4.4 Soil Conditioners Market, by Application and Region

4.5 Soil Conditioners Market: Major Regional Submarkets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro indicators

5.2.1 Rise in Global Population

5.2.2 Decrease in the Arable Land

5.2.3 Strong Market Demand From High-Value Crops

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 increase in awareness about soil management practices

5.3.1.2 Need for food security and enhanced nutrient management in soil

5.3.1.3 Advancements in farming practices

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Low adoption rate & high cost of inorganic soil conditioners

5.3.2.2 Purchase of low-quality products by farmers

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Strong growth in emerging economies

5.3.3.2 increasing technological advancements

5.3.3.3 increase in multiple applications of soil conditioners

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of awareness and high cost for soil management practices



6 Covid-19 Impact on the Soil Conditioners Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact on the Agrochemicals industry

6.3 Opportunities During the Outbreak



7 Soil Conditioners Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surfactants

7.2.1 Surfactants Segment Dominates the North American Region in the Soil Conditioners Market

7.3 Gypsum

7.3.1 South America is Projected to Lead the Gypsum Market During the Forecast Period

7.4 Super Absorbent Polymers

7.4.1 South America and Asia Pacific Projected to attain the Highest Growth in the Soil Conditioners Market During the Forecast Period

7.5 Other Types

7.5.1 North America is Estimated to Lead the Other Types Segment in the Soil Conditioners Market



8 Soil Conditioners Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture

8.2.1 the Agriculture Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

8.3 Construction & Mining

8.3.1 Soil Conditioners Help in increasing the Advanced Rate of Tunneling in the Construction & Mining Sector

8.4 Other Applications



9 Soil Conditioners Market, by formulation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Liquid

9.2.1 High Efficacy Rate to Drive the Demand for Liquid Soil Conditioners

9.3 Dry

9.3.1 Improved Shelf Life to Provide Better Opportunities for Dry Soil Conditioners



10 Soil Conditioners Market, by Crop Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cereals & Grains

10.2.1 Production of Major Food Crops, Such as Wheat and Sorghum, Enhanced Using Soil Conditioners

10.3 Fruits & Vegetables

10.3.1 Rise in the Use of Soil Conditioners for Horticultural Crops Due to increasing Food Demand Globally

10.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

10.4.1 Gypsum Soil Conditioners Observing increasing Demand Due to Efficiency on Oilseeds and Pulses Crops

10.5 Other Crop Types

10.5.1 Rising Practice of Turfs and Plantation Crops Driving the Demand for Soil Conditioners



11 Soil Conditioners Market, by Soil Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Sand

11.2.1 Compost and Green Manure are Highly Preferred for Application in Sandy Soils

11.3 Clay

11.3.1 Surfactants are Used on Clay Soils to Loosen the Soil Texture and Improve Drainage

11.4 Silt

11.4.1 Application of Limestone Helps in Balancing the Ph of Silt Soil

11.5 Loam

11.5.1 High Fertility of Loamy Soil to increase the Cultivation of High-Value Crops



12 Soil Conditioners Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 the US market is dominating the North American soil conditioners market during the forecast period

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Degrading soil quality of prairies in Canada is boosting the use of soil conditioners for better yield in field crops

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Soil degradation due to metal contamination to drive the soil conditioners market in Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 France

12.3.1.1 Shift toward adopting organic farming practices drives the soil conditioners market

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.2.1 Rise in awareness about soil health management to drive the growth of the soil conditioners market

12.3.3 Russia

12.3.3.1 increase in the degradation of soil quality to drive the growth of the soil conditioners market

12.3.4 Spain

12.3.4.1 Poor structural conditions of soil to encourage the demand for soil conditioners

12.3.5 UK

12.3.5.1 Adoption of intensive farming has led to higher usage of soil conditioners

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 One of the Largest Producers of key crops at a global level

12.4.2 India

12.4.2.1 Largest Producer of Pulses and the second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables at a global level

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.3.1 Geographic Conditions expected to boost sales of soil conditioner manufacturers

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.4.1 High Level of Soil Acidity expected to play a key role in the sale of soil conditioners

12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4.5.1 Expanding population base to create an opportunity for farmers

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 tough and unfavorable soil structures drive the growth of the soil conditioners market

12.5.2 Argentina

12.5.2.1 Successful use of organic soil enhancers and amendments determine the scope for the growth of the soil conditioners market

12.5.3 Rest of South America

12.5.3.1 Improvement of soil ecology and conditions in the country show scope for the growth of soil conditioners

12.6 Rest of the World

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.1.1 Fewer growth opportunities for the soil conditioners market due to economic and environmental factors

12.6.2 Turkey

12.6.2.1 Better government support and awareness among farmers improving the scope of the soil conditioners market in the country

12.6.3 Others in ROW

12.6.3.1 Harsh and unfavorable soil conditions showing potential for the soil conditioners market in the future



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.3 innovators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 New Product Launches

13.4.2 Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 BASF

14.2 Syngenta

14.3 Novozymes

14.4 Solvay

14.5 UPL

14.6 Clariant

14.7 Evonik industries

14.8 Eastman Chemical Company

14.9 Croda International Plc

14.10 Adeka Corporation

14.11 Vantage Specialty Chemicals

14.12 Aquatrols

14.13 Rallis India Limited

14.14 Humintech Gmbh

14.15 Greenbest Ltd

14.16 Omnia Specialities Australia

14.17 Grow More inc.

14.18 Geoponics Corp

14.19 Delbon

14.20 Foxfarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.



