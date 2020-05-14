Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market by Sensor (Pressure Sensor, Seat Belt Tension Sensor), Components (ACU, Sensors), Sensor Technology (Wired, Wireless), LDV Class (Economy, Mid-Size, Luxury), EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global occupant classification system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025, from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2020.



Stringent safety norms for vehicles to pass the NCAP test ratings are expected to drive the OCS market. However, regional disparities in NCAP ratings and public acceptance of safety technologies, which is impacted by the high price, are a few restraining factors for the OCS market. The installation of OCS in economy class-vehicles has increased in developing countries. Also, leveraging allied technologies for better accuracy is expected to create opportunities for the OCS market in the coming years. On the other hand, the availability of alternative technologies for the occupant classification system can pose challenges for the OCS market.



Mid-size class of light-duty vehicle to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The OCS market for a mid-size class segment of the light-duty vehicle is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is followed by the economy class. The growth of the occupant classification system is driven by the increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles in developed and developing countries.



Asia Pacific to lead the OCS market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share of the global OCS market in 2018. Increasing demand for vehicles with advanced passive safety features and increasing awareness about green vehicles among people are expected to fuel the growth of the OCS market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Dynamics Impact Analysis: Occupant Classification System Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Occupant Classification System Market

4.2 Occupant Classification System Market, by Region

4.3 Occupant Classification System Market, by Light-Duty Vehicle Type

4.4 Occupant Classification System Market, by Component

4.5 Occupant Classification System Market, by Sensor Type

4.6 Occupant Classification System Market, by Pressure Sensor Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent safety norms for vehicles to pass NCAP test ratings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regional disparities among regulations (NCAP safety ratings)

5.2.2.2 Public acceptance of safety technologies are impacted by the high price

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Installation of OCS in economy-class vehicles in developing countries

5.2.3.2 Leveraging allied technology for better accuracy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Alternative technologies for OCS

5.2.5 Market Dynamics Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter'S Five Forces

5.4 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Planning, Funding, and R&D

5.5.2 Manufacturing

5.5.3 Testing, Supplier, and End User Industries

5.6 Occupant Classification System Market Ecosystem

6 Impact Analysis

6.1 Covid-19

6.2 Impact of Covid-19 On OCSMarket

6.3 Occupant Classification Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)

6.3.1 Most Likely Scenario

6.3.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

7 Industry Trend

7.1 Airbag and Seat Belt Lifecycle

7.2 Technology Analysis

7.3 Occupant Classification System Market Trends

7.3.1 Smart Passive Sensor Technology for Wireless Sensors

7.4 Regulatory Overview

8 Occupant Classification System Market, by Sensor Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Assumptions

8.1.2 Research Methodology for Sensor Type Segment

8.2 Pressure Sensor

8.2.1 Pressure Sensor Type

8.2.1.1 Strain gauge

8.2.1.2 Bladder

8.2.1.3 Pressure sensitive tape

8.3 Seatbelt Tension Sensor

8.4 Key Industry Insights

9 Occupant Classification System Market, by Sensor Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wired Sensor

9.3 Wireless Sensor

10 Occupant Classification System Market, by Component

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Assumptions

10.1.2 Research Methodology for Components Segment

10.2 Sensors

10.3 Airbag Control Unit

10.4 Others

10.5 Key Industry Insights

11 Occupant Classification System Market, by Light-Duty Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Assumptions

11.1.2 Research Methodology for Light-Duty Vehicle Segment

11.2 Light-Duty Vehicle (Ldv)

11.2.1 Economy Class

11.2.2 Mid-Size Class

11.2.3 Luxury Class

11.3 Key Industry Insights

12 Occupant Classification System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Assumptions

12.1.2 Research Methodology for Electric Vehicle Segment

12.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

12.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

12.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

12.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

12.6 Key Industry Insights



13 Occupant Classification System Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Assumptions

13.1.2 Research Methodology for Region Segment

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 China

13.2.1.1 Increasing vehicle production will drive the Chinese market

13.2.2 Japan

13.2.2.1 Thriving semiconductors market to drive the demand for high-tech OCS in Japan

13.2.3 India

13.2.3.1 Implementation of vehicle passive safety norms will drive the Indian market

13.2.4 South Korea

13.2.4.1 Increasing sales of LCVs will drive the South Korean market

13.2.5 Thailand

13.2.5.1 Improved tax exemption policies will drive the Thai market

13.2.6 Indonesia

13.2.6.1 Increasing vehicle production will drive the Indonesian market

13.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.2.7.1 Improving FDI policies in these countries will drive the Rest of Asia Pacific market

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Installation of OCS in mid-size and the economy class vehicle will drive the German market

13.3.2 France

13.3.2.1 Partnerships and collaborations among OEMs and Tier I suppliers will drive the French market

13.3.3 UK

13.3.3.1 Continuous R&D in vehicle passive safety will drive the UK market

13.3.4 Spain

13.3.4.1 Continuous export of luxury vehicles will drive the Spanish market

13.3.5 Italy

13.3.5.1 COVID-19 could have a major impact on the Italian market

13.3.6 Russia

13.3.6.1 Investments in the automotive industry by major automobile manufacturers will drive the Russian market

13.3.7 Turkey

13.3.7.1 Improved business policies will drive the Turkish market

13.3.8 Czech Republic

13.3.8.1 Lower cost of operations to drive the Czech Republic market

13.3.9 Rest of Europe

13.3.9.1 Flourishing East European automotive industry will boost the market

13.4 North America

13.4.1 Canada

13.4.1.1 Increasing sales of luxury class vehicles will boost the Canadian market

13.4.2 Mexico

13.4.2.1 Increasing sales of LCVs will boost the Mexican market

13.4.3 US

13.4.3.1 Launch of new vehicle models and changing import-export policies to drive the US market

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.1.1 Improving Government Policies to Drive the Brazilian Market

13.5.2 Argentina

13.5.2.1 Increasing Vehicle Production Will Drive the Argentinian Market

13.5.3 Rest of South America

13.5.3.1 Adoption of Modern Technologies Related to Active and Passive Safety Will Drive the Rest of South American Market

13.6 Rest of the World (Row)

13.6.1 Iran

13.6.1.1 Increasing sales of luxury class vehicle will drive the Iranian market

13.6.2 South Africa

13.6.2.1 Expansions of Global OEMs and Tier I Suppliers Will Drive the South African Market

13.6.3 Rest of ROW

13.6.3.1 Government initiatives related to vehicle passive safety to drive the Rest of ROW market

13.7 Key Industry Insights

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Evaluation Framework

14.3 Who-Supplies-Whom: OCSMarket

14.4 Market Ranking Analysis

14.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.5.1 Stars

14.5.2 Emerging Leaders

14.5.3 Pervasive

14.5.4 Emerging Companies

14.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

14.7 Competitive Scenario

14.7.1 Expansions

14.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Aisin Seiki

15.2 TE Connectivity

15.3 ZF

15.4 Continental

15.5 Aptiv

15.6 Robert Bosch

15.7 Denso

15.8 Autoliv

15.9 Nidec Corporation

15.10 On Semiconductor

15.11 Other Major Players

15.11.1 North America

15.11.1.1 Cts Corporation

15.11.1.2 Joyson Safety Systems

15.11.1.3 Flexpoint Sensor Systems

15.11.1.4 Bebop Sensors

15.11.2 Europe

15.11.2.1 IEE Sensing

15.11.2.2 Veoneer

15.11.2.3 Mayser

15.11.3 Asia Pacific

15.11.3.1 Keihin Corporation

15.11.3.2 Marelli Corporation

15.11.3.3 VMANX



