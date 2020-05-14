Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market by Sensor (Pressure Sensor, Seat Belt Tension Sensor), Components (ACU, Sensors), Sensor Technology (Wired, Wireless), LDV Class (Economy, Mid-Size, Luxury), EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global occupant classification system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025, from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2020.
Stringent safety norms for vehicles to pass the NCAP test ratings are expected to drive the OCS market. However, regional disparities in NCAP ratings and public acceptance of safety technologies, which is impacted by the high price, are a few restraining factors for the OCS market. The installation of OCS in economy class-vehicles has increased in developing countries. Also, leveraging allied technologies for better accuracy is expected to create opportunities for the OCS market in the coming years. On the other hand, the availability of alternative technologies for the occupant classification system can pose challenges for the OCS market.
Mid-size class of light-duty vehicle to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period
The OCS market for a mid-size class segment of the light-duty vehicle is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is followed by the economy class. The growth of the occupant classification system is driven by the increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles in developed and developing countries.
Asia Pacific to lead the OCS market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share of the global OCS market in 2018. Increasing demand for vehicles with advanced passive safety features and increasing awareness about green vehicles among people are expected to fuel the growth of the OCS market in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Dynamics Impact Analysis: Occupant Classification System Market
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Occupant Classification System Market
4.2 Occupant Classification System Market, by Region
4.3 Occupant Classification System Market, by Light-Duty Vehicle Type
4.4 Occupant Classification System Market, by Component
4.5 Occupant Classification System Market, by Sensor Type
4.6 Occupant Classification System Market, by Pressure Sensor Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Stringent safety norms for vehicles to pass NCAP test ratings
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Regional disparities among regulations (NCAP safety ratings)
5.2.2.2 Public acceptance of safety technologies are impacted by the high price
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Installation of OCS in economy-class vehicles in developing countries
5.2.3.2 Leveraging allied technology for better accuracy
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Alternative technologies for OCS
5.2.5 Market Dynamics Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Porter'S Five Forces
5.4 Average Selling Price Trend
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Planning, Funding, and R&D
5.5.2 Manufacturing
5.5.3 Testing, Supplier, and End User Industries
5.6 Occupant Classification System Market Ecosystem
6 Impact Analysis
6.1 Covid-19
6.2 Impact of Covid-19 On OCSMarket
6.3 Occupant Classification Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)
6.3.1 Most Likely Scenario
6.3.2 Optimistic Scenario
6.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario
7 Industry Trend
7.1 Airbag and Seat Belt Lifecycle
7.2 Technology Analysis
7.3 Occupant Classification System Market Trends
7.3.1 Smart Passive Sensor Technology for Wireless Sensors
7.4 Regulatory Overview
8 Occupant Classification System Market, by Sensor Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Assumptions
8.1.2 Research Methodology for Sensor Type Segment
8.2 Pressure Sensor
8.2.1 Pressure Sensor Type
8.2.1.1 Strain gauge
8.2.1.2 Bladder
8.2.1.3 Pressure sensitive tape
8.3 Seatbelt Tension Sensor
8.4 Key Industry Insights
9 Occupant Classification System Market, by Sensor Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Wired Sensor
9.3 Wireless Sensor
10 Occupant Classification System Market, by Component
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Assumptions
10.1.2 Research Methodology for Components Segment
10.2 Sensors
10.3 Airbag Control Unit
10.4 Others
10.5 Key Industry Insights
11 Occupant Classification System Market, by Light-Duty Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Assumptions
11.1.2 Research Methodology for Light-Duty Vehicle Segment
11.2 Light-Duty Vehicle (Ldv)
11.2.1 Economy Class
11.2.2 Mid-Size Class
11.2.3 Luxury Class
11.3 Key Industry Insights
12 Occupant Classification System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Assumptions
12.1.2 Research Methodology for Electric Vehicle Segment
12.2 Battery Electric Vehicle
12.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
12.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
12.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
12.6 Key Industry Insights
13 Occupant Classification System Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Assumptions
13.1.2 Research Methodology for Region Segment
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.2.1 China
13.2.1.1 Increasing vehicle production will drive the Chinese market
13.2.2 Japan
13.2.2.1 Thriving semiconductors market to drive the demand for high-tech OCS in Japan
13.2.3 India
13.2.3.1 Implementation of vehicle passive safety norms will drive the Indian market
13.2.4 South Korea
13.2.4.1 Increasing sales of LCVs will drive the South Korean market
13.2.5 Thailand
13.2.5.1 Improved tax exemption policies will drive the Thai market
13.2.6 Indonesia
13.2.6.1 Increasing vehicle production will drive the Indonesian market
13.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.2.7.1 Improving FDI policies in these countries will drive the Rest of Asia Pacific market
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.1.1 Installation of OCS in mid-size and the economy class vehicle will drive the German market
13.3.2 France
13.3.2.1 Partnerships and collaborations among OEMs and Tier I suppliers will drive the French market
13.3.3 UK
13.3.3.1 Continuous R&D in vehicle passive safety will drive the UK market
13.3.4 Spain
13.3.4.1 Continuous export of luxury vehicles will drive the Spanish market
13.3.5 Italy
13.3.5.1 COVID-19 could have a major impact on the Italian market
13.3.6 Russia
13.3.6.1 Investments in the automotive industry by major automobile manufacturers will drive the Russian market
13.3.7 Turkey
13.3.7.1 Improved business policies will drive the Turkish market
13.3.8 Czech Republic
13.3.8.1 Lower cost of operations to drive the Czech Republic market
13.3.9 Rest of Europe
13.3.9.1 Flourishing East European automotive industry will boost the market
13.4 North America
13.4.1 Canada
13.4.1.1 Increasing sales of luxury class vehicles will boost the Canadian market
13.4.2 Mexico
13.4.2.1 Increasing sales of LCVs will boost the Mexican market
13.4.3 US
13.4.3.1 Launch of new vehicle models and changing import-export policies to drive the US market
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.1.1 Improving Government Policies to Drive the Brazilian Market
13.5.2 Argentina
13.5.2.1 Increasing Vehicle Production Will Drive the Argentinian Market
13.5.3 Rest of South America
13.5.3.1 Adoption of Modern Technologies Related to Active and Passive Safety Will Drive the Rest of South American Market
13.6 Rest of the World (Row)
13.6.1 Iran
13.6.1.1 Increasing sales of luxury class vehicle will drive the Iranian market
13.6.2 South Africa
13.6.2.1 Expansions of Global OEMs and Tier I Suppliers Will Drive the South African Market
13.6.3 Rest of ROW
13.6.3.1 Government initiatives related to vehicle passive safety to drive the Rest of ROW market
13.7 Key Industry Insights
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Evaluation Framework
14.3 Who-Supplies-Whom: OCSMarket
14.4 Market Ranking Analysis
14.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.5.1 Stars
14.5.2 Emerging Leaders
14.5.3 Pervasive
14.5.4 Emerging Companies
14.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
14.7 Competitive Scenario
14.7.1 Expansions
14.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Aisin Seiki
15.2 TE Connectivity
15.3 ZF
15.4 Continental
15.5 Aptiv
15.6 Robert Bosch
15.7 Denso
15.8 Autoliv
15.9 Nidec Corporation
15.10 On Semiconductor
15.11 Other Major Players
15.11.1 North America
15.11.1.1 Cts Corporation
15.11.1.2 Joyson Safety Systems
15.11.1.3 Flexpoint Sensor Systems
15.11.1.4 Bebop Sensors
15.11.2 Europe
15.11.2.1 IEE Sensing
15.11.2.2 Veoneer
15.11.2.3 Mayser
15.11.3 Asia Pacific
15.11.3.1 Keihin Corporation
15.11.3.2 Marelli Corporation
15.11.3.3 VMANX
