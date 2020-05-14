Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market is estimated to surpass $831.37 billion by 2023 growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2023. The Industrial Automation Position Sensor is majorly driven by the efforts put to develop automation systems and among others. Growing interests towards sensors is also set to propel the market growth in the future.



The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Sensors have the major part in the Industrial Automation which will be used to automate the assembly like process, position sensor occupies the important role in the automation control, in which fast positioning is needed. Growing strict regulations on emission control is considered as the major factors which are driving the market. Using Position Sensors in control applications is too tough as the degree of industrial automation is rising simultaneously.

Some of the major companies included in the report are OMRON Corporation (Japan), Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (Switzerland), Wenglor Sensoric GmbH (Germany), IFM Electronic GmbH (Germany), and Balluff GmbH (Germany).

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - By Product Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Capacitive Position Sensor

6.3.2. Inductive Position Sensor

6.3.3. Optical Position Sensor

6.3.4. Ultrasonic Position Sensor

6.3.5. Magnetic Sensor

6.3.6.3. Others



7. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - By Sensing Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Contact

7.2. Non- Contact



8. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - By Output Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Analog

8.2. Digital



9. Industrial Automation Position Sensor - By Industry Vertical(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

9.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

9.3.1. Automotive

9.3.2. Chemical

9.3.3. Food and Beverage

9.3.4. Semiconductor and Electronics

9.3.5. Steel and Metal Industry

9.3.6. Others



10. Industrial Automation Position Sensor - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.2.5.4. Rest of North America

10.3. Industrial Automation Position Sensor- South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Brazil

10.4.5.2. Venezuela

10.4.5.3. Argentina

10.4.5.4. Ecuador

10.4.5.5. Peru

10.4.5.6. Colombia

10.4.5.7. Costa Rica

10.4.5.8. Rest of South America

10.5. Industrial Automation Position Sensor - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. U.K

10.6.5.2. Germany

10.6.5.3. Italy

10.6.5.4. France

10.6.5.5. Netherlands

10.6.5.6. Belgium

10.6.5.7. Spain

10.6.5.8. Denmark

10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. Industrial Automation Position Sensor - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. China

10.8.5.2. Australia

10.8.5.3. Japan

10.8.5.4. South Korea

10.8.5.5. India

10.8.5.6. Taiwan

10.8.5.7. Malaysia



11. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - Entropy

11.1 New product launches

11.2 M&A s, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market Company Analysis

12.1 Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2 OMRON Corporation (Japan)

12.3 Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (Switzerland)

12.4 Wenglor Sensoric GmbH (Germany)

12.5 IFM Electronic GmbH (Germany)

12.6 Balluff GmbH (Germany)



13. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - Appendix

13.1 Abbreviations

13.2 Sources



14. Industrial Automation Position Sensor Market - Methodology

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Company Expert Interviews

14.1.2 Industry Databases

14.1.3 Associations

14.1.4 Company News

14.1.5 Company Annual Reports

14.1.6 Application Trends

14.1.7 New Products and Product database

14.1.8 Company Transcripts

14.1.9 R&D Trends

14.1.10 Key Opinion Leaders Interviews

14.1.11 Supply and Demand Trends



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17vigz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900