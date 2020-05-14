Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epoxy Adhesives Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The epoxy adhesives market majorly driven by the growing demand for lightweight metals from the automotive industry and shift towards composites, Moreover increasing manufacturing activities across the globe is expected to drive the demand for epoxy adhesives.

An epoxy adhesive is a copolymer formed by mixing together a resin and a hardener. Depending on the thickness of the application and the temperature of the work area, for curing epoxy adhesives take few minutes to hours to gain adequate strength whereas it takes days will take one minute to several days to dry completely into a hard clear coating. However, the strength of hardened epoxy may degrade in high heat or under exposure to ultraviolet light.

The epoxy adhesive exhibit better chemical, mechanical and electrical also satisfactory mechanical insulating properties over the conventional adhesives technologies. Owing to these properties epoxy adhesives have found usage into various end user industries that include aviation & aerospace, automotive, construction industry, marine, wind power industry, electrical & electronics, and others. Furthermore many metals are attached using epoxy adhesives because of their high strength and water proof properties.

Currently manufacturers in this market are involved into the production of better and efficient quality epoxy adhesives. At the same time, new manufacturers are coming up with advanced and environment friendly products, resulting in tremendous increase in the degree of competition in the global market. Consequently, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships by companies as well as individual research has been boosting the market for epoxy adhesives.

This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of Epoxy Adhesives market by formulation technology, resin type, substrate, device type, application and geography.

Henkel AG &Co. KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (United States), H.B.Fuller Company (United States), DOW chemical Company (United States), Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany) are the major epoxy adhesive manufacturers.



Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), volume (units) and value ($m). Country level data is provided based on - product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitors' performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and increase efficiency of your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&As, deals, partnerships, and product launches of all key players in the past four years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than 20 top countries, for the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Epoxy Adhesives Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Epoxy Adhesives Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Epoxy Adhesives Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Epoxy Adhesives Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Epoxy Adhesives Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Epoxy Adhesives Market - By Types (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Two-component Epoxy Adhesive (Epoxy 2C)

6.3.2. One-component Epoxy Adhesive(Epoxy 1C)

6.3.3. Others



7. Epoxy Adhesives - By End Users (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

7.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

7.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

7.3.1. Aviation & Aerospace

7.3.2. Automotive

7.3.3. Construction Industry

7.3.4. Marine

7.3.5. Railways

7.3.6. Wind Power Industry

7.3.7. Sports Equipment Industry

7.3.8. Electrical & Electronics

7.3.9. Others



8. Epoxy Adhesives - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Epoxy Adhesives Market - North America Segment Research

8.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

8.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

8.2.2. Revenue and Trends

8.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

8.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

8.2.5.1. U.S.

8.2.5.2. Canada

8.2.5.3. Mexico

8.2.5.4. Rest of North America

8.3. Epoxy Adhesives - South America Segment Research

8.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

8.4.2. Revenue and Trends

8.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

8.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

8.4.5.1. Brazil

8.4.5.2. Venezuela

8.4.5.3. Argentina

8.4.5.4. Ecuador

8.4.5.5. Peru

8.4.5.6. Colombia

8.4.5.7. Costa Rica

8.4.5.8. Rest of South America

8.5. Epoxy Adhesives - Europe Segment Research

8.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

8.6.2. Revenue and Trends

8.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

8.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

8.6.5.1. U.K

8.6.5.2. Germany

8.6.5.3. Italy

8.6.5.4. France

8.6.5.5. Netherlands

8.6.5.6. Belgium

8.6.5.7. Spain

8.6.5.8. Denmark

8.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

8.7. Epoxy Adhesives - APAC Segment Research

8.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

8.8.2. Revenue and Trends

8.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

8.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

8.8.5.1. China

8.8.5.2. Australia

8.8.5.3. Japan

8.8.5.4. South Korea

8.8.5.5. India

8.8.5.6. Taiwan

8.8.5.7. Malaysia



9. Epoxy Adhesives Market - Entropy

9.1. New product launches

9.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



10. Epoxy Adhesives Market Company Analysis

10.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

10.2. Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany)

10.3. Sika AG (Switzerland)

10.4. 3M Company (U.S.)

10.5. The DOW Chemical Company (U.S.)

10.6. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.)



11. Epoxy Adhesives Market -Appendix

11.1. Abbreviations

11.2. Sources



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gl4y4g

