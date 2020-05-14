Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Congenital Heart Defect Devices: Focus on the U.S. Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed survey of congenital heart defect devices in the U.S. This report highlights the current and future market potential of congenital heart defect devices and supplements this with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, technological advancements and market dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2035 and provides company profiles. The report details the types of devices involved in the treatment of congenital heart defects such as pulmonary valved conduits, pulmonary and cardiovascular patches, septal occluders and mechanical mitral valves. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2018 (the base year), 2019 and 2035 (the forecast year).
The Report Includes:
The goals of this study were to understand the current market scenario for congenital heart defect devices in the U.S. and to determine the market's growth potential over the period from 2018 through the end of 2035. The study explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that impact the growth of the market. The main objective of this report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the current market for congenital heart defect devices in the U.S.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Disease Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
Chapter 7 Bibliography
