"People Monitoring and Safety Solutions" analyses the latest developments on the people and pet tracking markets in Europe and North America. The report includes 230 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

This report answers the following questions:

  • What is the potential for LPWA connectivity in the consumer tracking segment?
  • What is the potential market size for offender monitoring products and services?
  • How has free apps affected the family locator market?
  • What is the current status on the pet locator market in Europe and North America?
  • Who are the leading providers of mobile workforce management services?
  • Which countries are adopting regulations for lone worker safety?
  • What is the potential market size for mobile telecare alarms?
  • How will various people monitoring market segments evolve in the next five years?

"People Monitoring and Safety Solutions" is the foremost source of information about the status, future market trends and technology developments on this market. Whether you are a vendor, telecom operator, investor, consultant or application developer, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

This report will allow you to:

  • Benefit from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.
  • Identify key players on the European and North American people tracking solution market.
  • Learn about the latest propositions from family locator service providers.
  • Understand the opportunities and challenges on the mobile telecare alarm device market.
  • Anticipate future drivers for uptake of mobile workforce management services.
  • Predict future trends in lone worker protection services.
  • Profit from updated regional market forecasts lasting until 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Overview of people location solutions
1.1 Device segment
1.2 Positioning segment
1.3 Network segment
1.4 Platform segment
1.5 Market segmentation

2 Family locator and consumer-oriented locator solutions
2.1 Handset based family locator services
2.2 Consumer oriented locator devices
2.3 Company profiles and strategies

3 Medical alarm, mobile telecare and mPERS devices
3.1 Overview of demographics and common medical conditions
3.2 Telecare and PERS solutions
3.3 Company profiles and strategies

4 Mobile workforce management and lone worker safety services
4.1 Employment statistics
4.2 Mobile workforce management
4.3 Lone worker safety
4.4 Company profiles and strategies

5 Electronic offender monitoring
5.1 Prison population
5.2 Offender monitoring programmes
5.3 Offender monitoring service providers and devices
5.4 Company profiles and strategies

6 Market forecasts and trends
6.1 Market forecasts
6.2 Market trends

Glossary

Companies Mentioned

  • Actsoft
  • Alcohol Monitoring Systems
  • AlertGPS
  • Alertcom (AVR Group)
  • Anelto
  • Apple
  • Attenti
  • Aware360
  • BI Incorporated (GEO Group)
  • Bestie
  • Blackline Safety
  • BrickHouse Security
  • Buddi
  • CareWhere
  • ClickSoftware (Salesforce)
  • Climax Technology
  • Comp Electronic Monitoring
  • Comtech Telecommunications
  • Corrisoft
  • Doro
  • Emporia Telecom
  • Everon
  • Facebook
  • Fleet Complete
  • G4S
  • GTX Corp
  • Garmin
  • Geosatis
  • Globalstar
  • Google Maps
  • GreatCall
  • Honeywell
  • Jiobit
  • Kippy
  • LG Electronics
  • LOSTnFOUND
  • Laipac Technology
  • Libify
  • Life360
  • Location Labs (Avast Software)
  • Lone Worker Solutions
  • MobileHelp
  • Navigil
  • Nortek
  • Orbis Protect
  • Oysta Technology
  • Pawtrack
  • Philips Lifeline
  • ProntoForms
  • Reliance High-Tech
  • Republic Wireless
  • Roadpost
  • Safe Apps
  • Scandinavian Radio Technology
  • SecuraTrac
  • Securus Monitoring Solutions (Securus Technologies)
  • Send For Help
  • Sentinel Offender Services
  • ServiceMax
  • Sierra Wireless
  • Smith Micro Software
  • Snapchat
  • SoloProtect
  • Suchmich
  • SuperCom
  • Sygic
  • Track Group
  • Track24
  • Tractive
  • Trimble
  • Tsunami Solutions
  • Tunstall Healthcare Group
  • Twig Com
  • Vecima Networks
  • Verisae (Accruent)
  • Verizon Connect
  • Vismo (Cellhire)
  • Vodafone
  • WTS Positioning Solutions
  • Weenect
  • Whistle Labs (Mars)
  • Xplora Technologies
  • Yepzon
  • hereO
