Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "People Monitoring and Safety Solutions - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"People Monitoring and Safety Solutions" analyses the latest developments on the people and pet tracking markets in Europe and North America. The report includes 230 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
This report answers the following questions:
"People Monitoring and Safety Solutions" is the foremost source of information about the status, future market trends and technology developments on this market. Whether you are a vendor, telecom operator, investor, consultant or application developer, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.
This report will allow you to:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1 Overview of people location solutions
1.1 Device segment
1.2 Positioning segment
1.3 Network segment
1.4 Platform segment
1.5 Market segmentation
2 Family locator and consumer-oriented locator solutions
2.1 Handset based family locator services
2.2 Consumer oriented locator devices
2.3 Company profiles and strategies
3 Medical alarm, mobile telecare and mPERS devices
3.1 Overview of demographics and common medical conditions
3.2 Telecare and PERS solutions
3.3 Company profiles and strategies
4 Mobile workforce management and lone worker safety services
4.1 Employment statistics
4.2 Mobile workforce management
4.3 Lone worker safety
4.4 Company profiles and strategies
5 Electronic offender monitoring
5.1 Prison population
5.2 Offender monitoring programmes
5.3 Offender monitoring service providers and devices
5.4 Company profiles and strategies
6 Market forecasts and trends
6.1 Market forecasts
6.2 Market trends
Glossary
