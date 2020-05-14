



Ahead of the Annual General Meeting on June 22 2020 the Board of Directors of Bilia AB has decided to withdraw the earlier proposal for an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.25 per share to be paid on two occasions.

Bilia has a good financial position. However, there is general uncertainty concerning cyclical, political and medical aspects as a result of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore the Board believes it is appropriate, as a precaution, to withdraw the 2019 dividend proposal.

”The decision is based on the significant uncertainty surrounding when the recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic will occur. Therefore the Board believes it is appropriate to be cautious in order to safeguard Bilia’s long-term continued development”, says Mats Qviberg, Chairman of the Board of Bilia AB.

The Nomination Committee for Bilia AB revises the previous proposal to the AGM 2020 and proposes unchanged Board fees compared to 2019, with the exception of fees to the newly formed property committee.

