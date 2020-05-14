Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder in 27 Major Markets 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), also referred to as social phobia is a long-lasting or overwhelming fear of social situations. The defining feature of the social anxiety is intense anxiety or fear of being judged negatively or rejected in social situations. Sufferers of social anxiety typically experience episodes of fear, for instance declining a job opportunity that requires frequent interaction with new people. Symptoms may be very extreme that they can disrupt daily life and can interfere significantly with daily routines, performance and social life. People with social anxiety are also at an increased risk for developing major depressive disorder and alcohol use disorders.
This report provides the current prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) across 27 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, China, Turkey, Mexico, Denmark, Egypt and South Korea, Argentina, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Austria ) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities for the disease include:
This report is built using data and information sourced from the proprietary Epiomic patient segmentation database. To generate accurate patient population estimates, the Epiomic database utilises a combination of several world class sources that deliver the most up to date information form patient registries, clinical trials and epidemiology studies. All the sources used to generate the data and analysis have been identified in the report.
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
