ASKER, NORWAY (14 May 2020) - The Annual General Meeting of TGS held on 12 May 2020, approved that each of the Directors, other than the Chairman, should receive 1650 restricted shares in the Company as part of their compensation. The shares were transferred to the Directors on 14 May 2020. The attachment shows the number of restricted shares awarded on 12 May 2020 and the total number of shares held by each of the Directors. The Company has distributed the restricted shares to the Directors from its balance of treasury shares. Following the transfer of restricted shares to the Directors, TGS holds 2.002.750 of the issued shares as treasury shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

For additional information about this press release please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: investor@tgs.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment