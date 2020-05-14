Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder in 23 Major Markets 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Opioid use disorder is defined as a problematic pattern of opioid use leading to clinically significant impairment or distress, typically manifested by one of the following within a 12-month period, taking larger amounts of opioids or taking opioids over a longer period than was intended. As a result of the increased death toll largely in western parts of the world because of opioid misuse of prescription drugs such as fentanyl, heroin continues to be crisis which affects public health as well as social and economic welfare.



This report provides the current incidence for Bell's palsy across 23 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Ireland, Brazil, Turkey, Mexico, Denmark, Argentina, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia, India, Switzerland, Austria) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of opioid use disorder have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for the disease include:

Drowsiness

Inability to control opioid use

Uncontrollable cravings

Changes in sleep habits

Weight loss

Frequent flu-like symptoms

Lack of hygiene

Isolation from family and friends

New financial difficulties

Change in volume of tears/saliva that the individual may produce

This report is built using data and information sourced from the proprietary Epiomic patient segmentation database. To generate accurate patient population estimates, the Epiomic database utilises a combination of several world class sources that deliver the most up to date information form patient registries, clinical trials and epidemiology studies. All the sources used to generate the data and analysis have been identified in the report.



Key report benefits:



Quantify patient populations in global opioid use market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Gain further insight into the incidence of the subdivided types of opioid use and identify patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions associated with opioid use

Identify sub-populations within opioid use which require treatment.

Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of opioid use patients

Key Topics Covered

Cause Of The Disease

Risk Factors & Prevention

Diagnosis Of The Disease

Variation By Geography/Ethnicity

Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

Key Comorbid Conditions/Features Associated With The Disease

Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers

Additional Data Available On Request

Top-Line Prevalence For Opioid Use Disorder

Features Of Substance Abuse In Patients

Opioid Use, Heroin Use And Prescription Use

Co-Morbidities Associated With Opioid Use Disorder

Abbreviations Used In The Report

Other Services & Solutions

Reports & Publications

Online Epidemiology Databases

Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database

References

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3js3m3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900