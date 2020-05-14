Dublin, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circular Connectors Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Circular Connectors market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis.



The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of connectors, accessories used in circular connectors, and their specific end users.



Circular connectors refer to multi-pin connectors that are used for interfacing. They enable maximum connectivity of the electric or transmission signals. The future of the circular connectors market looks promising with opportunities in various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and others. The global circular connectors market was valued at $6,720m in 2020 and is estimated to reach $10,080m by 2025, with an estimated CAGR of 5.7% during the period 2020-2025. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market for circular connectors.

Circular connectors are primarily used for data transfer, power supply to an electrical device, or for electrical signal transmissions. The connectors are designed to resist abnormal environment. The automotive and telecommunication end user segments are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% and 7% respectively during the forecast year. According to Industry ARC findings, the data connectors segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Data connectors are usually used for safe data transmission from one device to another. They are specifically designed for USB, Ethernet and SMB applications and are suited to a wide range of industrial & harsh environment applications. Data connectors are widely used in the telecommunications sector in order to transmit data and provide telephony communication service around the world. The APAC circular connectors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the period 2020-2025.

Owing to the shift from analog to digital technologies in recent years, connectors are in high demand for better and secure connectivity. The medical industry also plays a huge role in the growth of the circular connectors market as circular connectors find various applications in diagnostic devices, therapy and surgical instruments, and cardiac assist devices.

Circular Connectors Market Growth Drivers

Circular connectors meet strict requirements and perform smoothly both in extreme conditions and in critical medical applications. This has boosted the demand for circular connectors in medical applications. Furthermore, advancements in technology and networking capabilities are also providing significant opportunities for the growth of the circular connectors market. Circular connectors' manufacturers offer tailor-made hybrid connectors that are capable of transforming the data, signals, and power in one interface with high efficiency.

Circular Connectors Market Challenges

Connectors are used in arrays, there is considerable loss of panel space, as the side-by-side arrangement requires additional accessibility space to be able to twist and lock the connectors in. Due to the rising automotive industry that requires maximum performance with minimum space, the loss in panel space has a negative impact on the circular connectors market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Circular Connectors Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Circular Connectors Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Circular Connectors Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Circular Connectors Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Circular Connectors Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Circular Connectors Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Power Connectors

6.3.2. Data Connectors

6.3.3. Signal Connectors

6.3.4. Hybrid Connectors

6.3.5. Others



7. Circular Connectors Market - By Accessory (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Adapters

7.3. Back shell & Clamps

7.4. Boots & Strain Relief

7.5. Caps & Covers

7.4. Keying plugs

7.7. Seals

7.6. Others



8. Circular Connectors - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

8.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

8.3.1. Automotive

8.3.2. Healthcare

8.3.3. Manufacturing & Processing

8.3.4. Marine

8.3.5. Military & Aerospace

8.3.4. Mining

8.3.5. Oil & Gas

8.3.6. Power & Utilities

8.3.9. Others (Chemicals, Construction)



9. Circular Connectors - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Circular Connectors Market - North America Segment Research

9.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

9.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.2.2. Revenue and Trends

9.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

9.2.5.1. U.S.

9.2.5.2. Canada

9.2.5.3. Mexico

9.2.5.4. Rest of North America

9.3. Circular Connectors- South America Segment Research

9.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.4.2. Revenue and Trends

9.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

9.4.5.1. Brazil

9.4.5.2. Venezuela

9.4.5.3. Argentina

9.4.5.4. Ecuador

9.4.5.5. Peru

9.4.5.4. Colombia

9.4.5.5. Costa Rica

9.4.5.6. Rest of South America

9.5. Circular Connectors - Europe Segment Research

9.4. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.4.2. Revenue and Trends

9.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.4.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

9.4.5.1. U.K

9.4.5.2. Germany

9.4.5.3. Italy

9.4.5.4. France

9.4.5.5. Netherlands

9.4.5.4. Belgium

9.4.5.5. Spain

9.4.5.6. Denmark

9.4.5.9. Rest of Europe

9.5. Circular Connectors - APAC Segment Research

9.6. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

9.6.2. Revenue and Trends

9.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

9.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

9.6.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

9.6.5.1. China

9.6.5.2. Australia

9.6.5.3. Japan

9.6.5.4. South Korea

9.6.5.5. India

9.6.5.4. Taiwan

9.6.5.5. Malaysia



10. Circular Connectors Market - Entropy

10.1 New product launches

10.2 M&A s, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



11. Circular Connectors Market Company Analysis

11.1 Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

11.2 Amphenol

11.3 Molex

11.4 Sumitomo Wiring System

11.5 Delphi

11.4 Jonhon

11.5 ITT

11.6 Belden

11.9 Souriau



11.13 Company 13 & More



12. Circular Connectors Market - Appendix

12.1 Abbreviations

12.2 Sources



13. Circular Connectors Market - Methodology

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Company Expert Interviews

13.1.2 Industry Databases

13.1.3 Associations

13.1.4 Company News

13.1.5 Company Annual Reports

13.1.4 Application Trends

13.1.5 New Products and Product database

13.1.6 Company Transcripts

13.1.9 R&D Trends

13.1.10 Key Opinion Leaders Interviews

13.1.12 Supply and Demand Trends



