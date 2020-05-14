CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) (www.mawer.com) announced today the following risk rating changes for 12 of its mutual funds:
|Mawer Fund
|Current Rating
|New Rating
|Direction of Change
|Mawer Canadian Bond Fund
|Low to medium
|Low
|Lower
|Mawer Global Bond Fund
|Medium
|Low to medium
|Lower
|Mawer Balanced Fund
|Medium
|Low to medium
|Lower
|Mawer Tax Effective Balanced Fund
|Medium
|Low to medium
|Lower
|Mawer Global Balanced Fund
|Medium
|Low to medium
|Lower
|Mawer Canadian Equity Fund
|Medium to high
|Medium
|Lower
|Mawer New Canada Fund
|High
|Medium to high
|Lower
|Mawer U.S. Equity Fund
|Medium to high
|Medium
|Lower
|Mawer International Equity Fund
|Medium to high
|Medium
|Lower
|Mawer Global Small Cap Fund
|High
|Medium to high
|Lower
|Mawer Global Equity Fund
|Medium to high
|Medium
|Lower
|Mawer Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|High
|Medium to high
|Lower
These changes will become effective on May 14, 2020 and will be reflected in the funds’ simplified prospectus and fund facts, which will be filed on about May 20, 2020.
Mawer reviews the risk rating for each fund at minimum on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. The above noted changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.
Mawer uses the investment risk classification methodology in National Instrument 81-102—Investment Funds.
About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years across all major asset classes. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
Mawer Mutual Funds do not have trailing commissions. If you purchase units of the Mawer Mutual Funds through a third-party dealer, you may be subject to commissions or additional sales charges. Please contact your dealer for more information.
For more information:
Allison Webb
Chief Marketing Officer
+1 403 776 1124
awebb@mawer.com
Mawer Investment Management Ltd
CALGARY, Alberta, CANADA
