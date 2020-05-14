Analyst firm cites company and solution strengths, ranging from flexible deployments for on-premise, cloud, or hybrid configurations and identity analytics and intelligence



Report gives “definitive recommendation” for One Identity Manager

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in identity-centered security, today announced industry analyst market leadership validation for One Identity Manager in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA). KuppingerCole’s new Leadership Compass for Identity Governance and Administration report cites One Identity as a leader1.

In the report, KuppingerCole provides analysis of the 25 IGA vendors evaluated, and it rates One Identity Manager highly for numerous strengths, including:



Innovative, user-friendly interfaces

Very good breadth and depth of connector support

Integrates well with One Identity’s access management and privilege management capabilities

Advanced role management with strong SoD support



The report makes a “definite recommendation” for One Identity Manager, noting significant enhancements to the functional capabilities of One Identity’s solutions. One Identity Manager is positioned as an Overall Leader in addition to achieving Innovation, Market and Product Leadership.

“This is the second straight time KuppingerCole has given One Identity Manager top ratings in its IGA Leadership Compass, an achievement fueled by the solution’s capabilities such as advanced and easy-to-deploy role management and provisioning, broad and relevant connectivity, and tight integration with adjacent capabilities in One Identity’s portfolio such as PAM and AD Account Lifecycle Management,” said Darrell Long, vice president of product management at One Identity. “We are pleased to once again receive this strong market validation, which emphasizes the need to institute a truly identity-centered security strategy that’s emerged as a requirement in today’s most demanding organizations and enterprises worldwide.”

One Identity Manager is a core product within our IGA portfolio, offering enterprise identity governance and administration giving users secure access to data and applications and then providing governance on that access. Key capabilities of One Identity Manager include:

Complete visibility into users and their entitlements to mitigate risks

Data, applications and privileged access governance across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments

Identity lifecycle and account correlation

Automated account provisioning, deprovisioning and workflows

Self-service access request and certifications

The ability to address audit and compliance initiatives with attestation/recertification policies

To download a complimentary copy of the April 2020 Leadership Compass: Identity Governance and Administration report, click here .

1 -- KuppingerCole Report: Leadership Compass: Identity Governance and Administration by Hill and Kuppinger, April 2020

About One Identity

One Identity, a Quest Software business, lets organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings including AD account lifecycle management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, unimpeded by security, yet safeguarded against threats. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

Media contacts

Andrea Ipolyi

One Identity Global PR

+36 1 398 6700

andrea.ipolyi@oneidentity.com

Molly Hanrahan

Highwire PR

415-675-1457

oneidentity@highwirepr.com