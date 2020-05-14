NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
May 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nuard Ventures Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hiitola Kalle
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200514105100_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-13
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,675 Unit price: 1.665 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,277 Unit price: 1.66 EUR
(3): Volume: 292 Unit price: 1.64 EUR
(4): Volume: 2,363 Unit price: 1.635 EUR
(5): Volume: 2,048 Unit price: 1.63 EUR
(6): Volume: 2,088 Unit price: 1.62 EUR
(7): Volume: 650 Unit price: 1.615 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,094 Unit price: 1.61 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 18,487 Volume weighted average price: 1.64591 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
