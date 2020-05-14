Next Games Oyj

May 14, 2020 06:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nuard Ventures Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hiitola Kalle

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200514105100_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-13

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,675 Unit price: 1.665 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,277 Unit price: 1.66 EUR

(3): Volume: 292 Unit price: 1.64 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,363 Unit price: 1.635 EUR

(5): Volume: 2,048 Unit price: 1.63 EUR

(6): Volume: 2,088 Unit price: 1.62 EUR

(7): Volume: 650 Unit price: 1.615 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,094 Unit price: 1.61 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 18,487 Volume weighted average price: 1.64591 EUR