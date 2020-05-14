TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that following the designation of mining as an essential activity by the Government of Mexico, Torex plans to resume full production at its El Limón Guajes mining complex by the end of this month. Enhanced health protection protocols will remain in place. At risk employees and others that can work from home will continue to so.

Fred Stanford, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“We have continued our active engagement with local communities during the national suspension of non-essential businesses. The members of these communities have encouraged us to restart operations as quickly as possible. With the Government lifting the suspension decree for mining as of May 18th, mobilization for a full restart of operations will begin immediately. The processing plant will continue to treat low grade stockpile material for the remainder of May. By that time, the crews will have ramped up the mining operations, and the plant will begin processing regular mine grade material. June is expected to be a routine production month. We are glad to be back.”

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex (“ELG” or the “ELG Mine Complex”), comprising the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and ELD, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which commenced commercial production as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018. The property remains 75% unexplored.

